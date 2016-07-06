INF Matt Reynolds was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday. The transaction made room on the 25-man roster for INF Jose Reyes. Reynolds batted .233 with one homer and six RBIs in 27 games during two stints with the Mets. He was with the club from May 17 through May 28 before being recalled again June 3. Reynolds is batting .230 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 35 games for Las Vegas.

RHP Noah Syndergaard was selected to the National League All-Star team Tuesday. It is the first All-Star honor for Syndergaard, who is 9-3 with a 2.41 ERA and has struck out 123 batters in 101 innings. Syndergaard is scheduled to pitch on Friday, which should put him in contention to draw the start for the National League. It may also benefit Syndergaard that the National League manager is Mets skipper Terry Collins, who earned the honor after directing the Mets to the World Series last season.

OF Yoenis Cespedes was named one of the starting outfielders for the National League All-Star team Tuesday, when he went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in the Mets' 5-2 loss to the Marlins. This is the first All-Star start for Cespedes, who finished second in the fan voting with 2,816,146 votes, behind only Washington Nationals OF Bryce Harper (2,865,095 votes). Cespedes was selected as a reserve for the American League in 2014. He leads the Mets this season with a .301 average, 21 homers and 51 RBIs in 77 games.

RHP Jeurys Familia was selected to the National League All-Star team Tuesday. It is the first All-Star honor for Familia, who leads the NL with 29 saves and has converted each of his last 45 regular season save chances dating back to Aug. 1, 2015. That is the longest streak in Mets history and the sixth-longest streak in baseball history. Familia is 2-1 with a 2.68 ERA in 41 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to win his second straight start Wednesday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. DeGrom earned the win last Friday, when he allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings as the Mets beat the Chicago Cubs, 10-2. The victory snapped a 10-start winless streak for deGrom, who came back following a 68-minute rain delay at the end of the second inning. DeGrom has a 3.03 ERA in his last 11 starts despite recording just the one win. He is 3-1 with a 2.80 ERA in seven career starts against the Marlins.

INF Jose Reyes made his return to the Mets Tuesday night, when he went 0-for-4 as the leadoff hitter while playing third base for the first time in a 5-2 loss to the Marlins. It was the first major league action of the season for Reyes, the former All-Star shortstop who had his contract purchased from Double-A Binghamton prior to the game. Reyes did not have a ball hit to him at third base, which is where he is expected to get most of his playing time. Manager Terry Collins said prior to the game that Reyes could also play second base or shortstop when starters Neil Walker and Asdrubal Cabrera need a day off. Collins said when Reyes will bat leadoff when he is in the lineup for the Mets, who have a National League-low 16 stolen bases. Reyes missed the first 52 games of the season while serving a suspension stemming from his arrest on domestic violence charges last Halloween. The Colorado Rockies released him June 25 and the Mets signed him hours later. He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Mets and is the franchise's all-time leader in stolen bases (370) and triples (99).

3B David Wright (neck) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. The move made room for INF Jose Reyes -- who is expected to be Wright's replacement at third base -- on the active roster. Wright went on the disabled list June 3, retroactive to May 30, with a herniated disk in his neck and underwent a surgery described as a "cervical discetomy and fusion" on June 16. He said last week he has to rest for three months, which rules out a return to the Mets this season. Wright batted .226 with seven homers and 14 RBIs in 37 games. He played in just 38 regular-season games in 2015 due to spinal stenosis.