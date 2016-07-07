RHP Seth Lugo was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday when the Mets placed RHP Matt Harvey on the disabled list. Lugo was optioned to Las Vegas on Saturday after spending two days with the Mets. In his lone major league appearance, he threw two shutout innings Friday against the Cubs.

RHP Matt Harvey (right shoulder discomfort) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to Tuesday. The Mets announced the move following their 4-2 win over the Marlins and said Harvey is scheduled to visit with vascular specialist Dr. Robert Thompson in St. Louis on Thursday. Newsday reported Wednesday afternoon that the Mets are worried Harvey is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition battled by current Kansas City Royals RHP Chris Young as well as former pitchers such as Josh Beckett, Chris Carpenter and Shaun Marcum. Harvey's season-long struggles continued in his most recent start Monday, when he didn't factor into the decision after giving up six runs (five earned) on 11 hits and no walks while striking out four over 3 2/3 innings in the Mets' come-from-behind 8-6 win over the Marlins. He is 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA in 17 starts. The 10 losses are a career high and the most in the National League while the ERA is more than two runs higher than his career mark (2.53) entering the season.

INF Wilmer Flores enjoyed his second two-homer game in four days Wednesday afternoon, when he hit solo shots in the second and fourth innings of the Mets' 4-2 win over the Marlins. Flores grounded into a double play in the fifth and struck out in the eighth. He also hit two homers Sunday, when he tied a team record by collecting six hits in a 14-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. Flores is batting .333 (15-for-45) in his last 12 games and .529 (9-for-17) in his last four games to raise his overall average to .256. He has seven homers and 21 RBIs in 54 games.

INF Jose Reyes collected the first hits of his second stint with the Mets on Wednesday, when he went 2-for-4 with a run scored in a 4-2 win over the Marlins. Reyes went 0-for-4 in his debut Tuesday and popped out leading off Wednesday's game before he doubled down the left field line in the third, when he scored on a two-run single by RF Curtis Granderson, and in the fifth. He flew out to deep right-center field in the eighth. Reyes started at shortstop Wednesday in place of ill SS Asdrubal Cabrera, but is expected to see most of his playing time at third base. Reyes, who played the first nine seasons of his career with the Mets, signed a minor league deal with the club June 25, the same day he was released by the Colorado Rockies. He missed the first 51 games of the season while serving a suspension stemming from his arrest on domestic violence charges last Halloween.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera was a late scratch from the lineup Wednesday, when the Mets beat the Marlins, 4-2. The Mets announced Cabrera's absence about 10 minutes before first pitch. The team later said Cabrera was scratched because he was exhausted from being up all night with a sick family member at home, though manager Terry Collins said afterward that Cabrera himself was ill. It was only the third game missed this season by Cabrera, who is batting .262 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs in a team-high 81 games.