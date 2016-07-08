RHP Logan Verrett makes the start Saturday night in place of injured RHP Matt Harvey against the Washington Nationals. Manager Terry Collins said the Mets plan to give Verrett an extended audition as the replacement for Harvey, whose season may be over after learning Thursday he has symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. Verrett is 3-5 with a 4.01 ERA in 23 games for the Mets this season, including 1-3 with a 5.32 ERA in five starts. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA in nine career starts dating back to last season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will make his final pitch to start for the National League in next week's All-Star Game when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Syndergaard, whose candidacy may be enhanced by the fact that Mets manager Terry Collins is managing the NL All-Star team, earned the win in his most recent start last Sunday, when he allowed one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight over seven innings as the Mets beat the Chicago Cubs, 14-3. The victory snapped a brief slump for Syndergaard, who gave up eight runs over nine innings in his previous two appearances, including a start against the Nationals on June 27 in which he allowed a season-high five runs in three innings. Syndergaard is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals.

RHP Matt Harvey (right shoulder) may be headed for season-ending surgery. General manager Sandy Alderson said Thursday that Harvey, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday (retroactive to Tuesday), has symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. Alderson said Harvey will likely have to undergo surgery, from which he would need four months to recover, but that he could decide to receive a nerve-blocking injection in hopes of pitching again this season. Harvey is expected to make a decision this weekend. Manager Terry Collins said Thursday afternoon that Harvey complained he could not feel the baseball during his most recent start Monday, when he gave up six runs (five earned) in just 3 2/3 innings. Harvey is 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA in 17 starts this season. The 10 losses are a career high and the most in the National League while the ERA is more than two runs higher than his career mark (2.53) entering the season.

INF Wilmer Flores had another night to remember against the Nationals on Thursday, when he launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth inning of the Mets' 9-7 win. It was Flores' third career homer against the Nationals and the second one that proved to be a game-winner. His walkoff homer in the 12th inning last July 31 gave the Mets a 2-1 win that jump-started their run to the National League East title and, eventually, the NL pennant. The homer on Thursday continued a red-hot week for Flores, who is 10-for-18 with five homers and 10 RBIs in his last five games. The torrid stretch has lifted Flores' overall average from .224 to .259. He has eight homers and 24 RBIs in 55 games.