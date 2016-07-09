RHP Logan Verrett will make his first start as a permanent member of the Mets rotation on Saturday night, when he takes the mound in the third game of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Verrett is taking the rotation spot of RHP Matt Harvey, who went on the disabled list Wednesday (retroactive to Tuesday) and will undergo season-ending surgery next week to repair thoracic outlet syndrome. Verrett is 3-5 with a 4.01 ERA in 23 games for the Mets this season, including 1-3 with a 5.32 ERA in five starts. He also opposed the Nationals in his most recent start June 29, when he took the loss after allowing two runs over five innings as the Mets fell, 4-2. That's the only decision Verrett has earned as well as the only start he has made versus the Nationals, against whom he has a 1.86 ERA.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (arm fatigue) left after 4 2/3 innings Friday night, when he took the loss as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 3-1. Syndergaard allowed the three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five before he was pulled while pitching against Nationals LF Jayson Werth. Manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez trotted to the mound after Syndergaard whose fastball is usually in the high 90s or over 100 mph threw consecutive 93 mph fastballs to Werth. After a brief chat, Syndergaard walked off the field with Ramirez. Syndergaard has undergone two known elbow exams this season and is pitching through a bone chip, but he said Friday the elbow didn'tt bother him and that he was dealing with shoulder fatigue. Syndergaard, who was a candidate to start for the National League which will be managed by Collins in next Tuesday s All-Star Game, is expected to sit out the Midsummer Classic. He is 9-4 with a 2.56 ERA and 128 strikeouts over 105 2/3 innings this season.

RHP Matt Harvey (thoracic outlet syndrome) will undergo season-ending surgery next week. Harvey s agent, Scott Boras, told multiple New York outlets of the news Friday morning. The Mets issued a statement later in the day in which they said the surgery would be performed in St. Louis by Dr. Robert Thompson, who diagnosed the ailment Thursday. The projected recovery time for the surgery is four months. Boras said Friday that the injury is an explanation for Harvey s struggles this season, though manager Terry Collins said Thursdaythat Harvey didn t complain of a physical issue until after his start Monday, when he said he could not feel the baseball. Harvey finishes the season 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA in 17 starts. The 10 losses are a career-high while the ERA is more than two runs higher than his career mark (2.53) entering the season.

OF Yoenis Cespedes (right quad strain) will likely miss the rest of the first half as well as Tuesday s All-Star Game after being injured inFriday s 3-1 loss to the Nationals. Manager Terry Collins said following the game he didn t expect Cespedes to be available for the final two games of the series and Cespedes said he had come to grips with not playing in the All-Star Game. Cespedes, who started in centerfield Friday, was hurt chasing down an RBI double by Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy in the third inning. He was replaced in the top of the fourth by OF Juan Lagares. Cespedes said he suffered a similar injury during spring training with the Detroit Tigers in 2015 and that he was only out a handful of days. The injury brings an abrupt end to a productive first half for Cespedes, who leads the Mets with a .302 average, 21 homers and 52 RBIs and was elected by fans to start the All-Star Game.

RHP Bartolo Colon was added to the National League All-Star team Friday. It is the fourth All-Star Game nod for Colon, who is the oldest player in baseball at 43 years old and will be the oldest All-Star since ex-Yankees RHP Mariano Rivera made the American League All-Star team in 2013, when he won All-Star Game MVP honors at Citi Field. Colon is the 10th player to make an All-Star team at age 43 or older. He earned the honor by going 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 17 games (17 starts). Each of his four All-Star Game trips have come with a different team. Colon previous represented the Cleveland Indians in 1998, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2005 and the Oakland Athletics in 2013.