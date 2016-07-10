RHP Logan Verrett struggled in his first start as a permanent member of the Mets' rotation Saturday night, when he took the loss after allowing five runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three over 6 2/3 innings in a 6-1 loss to the Nationals. The three players who drew Verrett's four unintentional walks all came around to score. RF Bryce Harper and RHP Max Scherzer drew leadoff walks in the second and third innings, respectively, while LF Jayson Werth worked two-out walks in the fifth and seventh innings. Verrett filled the rotation spot vacated by RHP Matt Harvey, who is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery next week to repair thoracic outlet syndrome. In 24 games (six starts) this season, Verrett is 3-6 with a 4.34 ERA.

LHP Steven Matz will look to snap a seven-start winless streak Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Matz took the loss in his most recent start Tuesday, when he gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins, 5-2. He carried a shutout into the seventh before Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead two-run homer. It was the third time Matz has allowed two runs or fewer during his winless streak, a stretch in which he is 0-3 with a 4.58 ERA. Matz earned his most recent win in his lone career start against the Nationals on May 25, when he threw a career-high eight shutout innings in the Mets' 2-0 victory.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (arm fatigue) underwent tests that revealed no structural damage to his shoulder or elbow. Syndergaard was a candidate to start next Tuesday's All-Star Game before he left his start Friday night after 4 2/3 innings when his arm suddenly grew tired while facing his final two batters of the game. He was pulled after throwing a pair of low-90s fastballs -- more than five mph slower than normal -- to Nationals LF Jayson Werth. Manager Terry Collins said Saturday that Syndergaard, who will travel to the All-Star Game in San Diego but will not participate, is expected to play catch at some point during the San Diego visit before throwing a side session once the Mets arrive in Philadelphia, where they play the Phillies in a three-game series beginning Friday. Syndergaard, who has undergone two known elbow exams this season and is pitching through a bone chip, is 9-4 with a 2.56 ERA in 18 games (17 starts).

OF Yoenis Cespedes (right quad strain) did not play Saturday night, when the Mets lost to the Nationals, 6-1. Cespedes was injured Friday night while running down a double by Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy in the third inning and exited an inning later. Manager Terry Collins said Saturday that Cespedes was "pretty sore" and that he wasn't sure if Cespedes would be available for the final game of the first half on Sunday. While Cespedes will miss the All-Star Game, he is expected to return to the Mets' lineup after the All-Star Break. Cespedes, who was one of the three outfielders voted to start for the National League during fan balloting, leads the Mets with a .302 average, 21 homers and 52 RBIs in 80 games this season.