RHP Logan Verrett, Saturday's starter, took the loss while making a spot start on July 9 against Washington, going a season-high 6 2/3 innings and allowing five runs on four hits. He struck out three and walked a career-high five. Verrett, who has made six starts among his 24 appearances, is 0-4 with a 9.33 ERA over his last four starts. He is 1-0 with a 2.92 ERA in four career appearances against Philadelphia, two of them starts.

RHP Noah Syndergaard, yanked from his July 8 start against Washington after 4 2/3 innings with arm fatigue, threw off flat ground in San Diego over the All-Star break, and did the same Friday in Philadelphia, according to MLB.com. The site further reported that he is expected to throw off a mound on Sunday, and scheduled to make his next start Tuesday in Chicago against the Cubs.

OF Yoenis Cespedes, who missed the last two games before the All-Star break with a strained right quadriceps, did not start Friday night.

OF Yoenis Cespedes missed his third straight game with a strained right quadriceps, and he and manager Terry Collins said before Friday's game in Philadelphia he is day to day, according to MLB.com. Cespedes, who departed the July 8 game against Washington with the injury, told reporters he is still bothered by the injury when he runs the bases.

RHP Bartolo Colon worked 5 2/3 innings to beat the Phillies on Friday, allowing three unearned runs on four hits while striking out four and walking two. Colon, who retired the first 13 hitters he faced, surrendered all three runs in the sixth, on an RBI triple by Peter Bourjos, an infield bouncer by Maikel Franco and a bloop single by Cody Asche. "He's not the guy I wanted to see, coming out of the break, because he's such a good pitcher," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "He knows what he's doing, and he just kind of stifled us for a while there." Colon needed just 35 pitches to negotiate the first four innings, and in all fired 52 strikes among his 78 offerings. "Everything worked out," he said. "Around the fifth or sixth inning, I just got a little tired."

2B Neil Walker hit a three-run homer Friday against Philadelphia, his 16th of the season and his fourth in as many games in Citizens Bank Park. Walker, who matched his homer total for all last season in Pittsburgh, said the first game after the All-Star break is "one of the hardest games of the year," since players often struggle to regain their rhythm. "But sometimes if you can get a big hit, like a home run," he said, "it eases the tension a little bit."