RHP Logan Verrett, making his seventh start among 25 appearances this season, was saddled with a no-decision Saturday night in Philadelphia, going six innings and allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking one. He also hit a batter. Verrett, 0-4 with a 9.33 ERA in his four previous starts, gave up a leadoff homer to Ryan Howard in the second and a run-scoring groundout to Cody Asche in the fifth, but managed to avoid further trouble despite the fact that the Phillies put seven baserunners aboard in his last three innings of work. "That's exactly what we wanted," Collins said. "I thought he pitched good. He gave us a chance to win."

OF Yoenis Cespedes missed his fourth straight game with a strained right quadriceps Saturday in Philadelphia. Cespedes departed the July 8 game against Washington with the injury, and ran in the outfield to test the leg before Saturday's game, but was unable to go. He and manager Terry Collins have said he is day to day.

CF Juan Lagares went 1-for-3 Saturday against the Phillies and is hitting .319 against Philadelphia in his career. Lagares, who doubled and scored in the third, continues to fill the outfield breech for the Mets, with Yoenis Cespedes on the mend and Michael Conforto in the minor leagues.

RHP Jacob deGrom, Sunday's starter, has gone 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last three starts. He beat Miami his last time out, going seven innings and allowing two runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking two. He is 3-0 with a 3.03 ERA in six career starts against Philadelphia, and the Mets have all six of those games.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera committed a critical throwing error in the seventh inning of Saturday's loss to the Phillies, just his fourth miscue of the season. With one out in the seventh and the score tied at 2-2, he fielded Peter Bourjos' grounder and threw wildly to first base. Bourjos scored the go-ahead run on Maikel Franco's single later in the inning. "He is as sharp and as smart of a ballplayer as we have on our team," Mets manager Terry Collins said of Cabrera. "He probably just lost the grip on it because that's something he does not do." Certainly Cabrera was surprised. "I had all the time," he said. "It happens."