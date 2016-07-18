FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
July 19, 2016 / 5:07 AM / a year ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Yoenis Cespedes (right quad) returned to the lineup for the first time since July 8 and played left field in Sunday's 5-0 Mets win in Philadelphia. Cespedes was 0-for-3 with a walk. Manager Terry Collins indicated Cespedes could stay in left field for the time being.

RHP Jacob deGrom tossed his first career complete-game shutout Sunday, and did so in dominating fashion. DeGrom allowed just one hit in New York's 5-0 victory over Philadelphia. He struck out seven and walked one, facing one more than the minimum. DeGrom, who has fanned at least six in 10 straight starts, lowered his ERA to 2.38.

OF Brandon Nimmo was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas following Sunday's 5-0 win in Philadelphia. The Mets recalled Michael Conforto to replace him. Nimmo batted .235 in 31 at-bats in three weeks with the big club. "I know I have a lot to work on and I can do that in Triple-A," Nimmo said. "I know I can play here. (Being up) gave me confidence I can do it."

OF Michael Conforto was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas following Sunday's 5-0 Mets win in Philadelphia. Conforto batted .344 with three home runs, four doubles and two triples in 70 plate appearances after being demoted.

