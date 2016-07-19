LHP Steven Matz (7-6) has lost his past five decisions after winning seven straight from April 17-May 25. He gave up four runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out five in five-plus innings Monday at Wrigley Field. Matz fell to 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA in two career starts against Chicago. "Even though I thought he threw the ball fine, I didn't think he had his real Grade A stuff," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "He battled as best he could. Hopefully he's feeling OK after this. It was good work for him tonight."

RHP Noah Syndergaard (9-4, 2.56 ERA) apparently feels fine for Tuesday after leaving in the fifth inning of his last start with arm fatigue. He was an NL All-Star selection but did not pitch in last week's game. He earned the win the last time he started against the Cubs, on July 3 at Citi Field, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out eight and walking none in a seven-inning effort. He is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA in three all-time starts (two regular season, one playoffs) against the Cubs.

RHP Matt Harvey (thoracic outlet syndrome) underwent successful season-ending surgery Monday in St. Louis. He had a rib removed.

1B Wilmer Flores was 2-for-4 with a home run Monday at Wrigley Field. He has collected eight hits in his last 10 at-bats against Chicago. Three of his nine homers this year have come against the Cubs, and he now owns 11 multi-hit games.

OF Brandon Nimmo was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. The Mets rookie hit .235 in 55 plate appearances with one homer and four RBIs in 16 games between June 26 and Sunday.

OF Michael Conforto was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday and had a ninth-inning pinch single. Conforto hit .344 with 15 runs, four doubles, two triples, three homers and 15 RBI in 16 games with Las Vegas. He started the season with the Mets and hit .222 with 10 homers and 65 RBIs before being optioned to the minors on June 25.