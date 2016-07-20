RHP Noah Syndergaard started but had no decision after working 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday night and leaving with the score tied 1-1. He allowed one unearned run and seven hits, struck out eight and walked two while throwing 105 pitches. "I felt really comfortable starting the game," he said. "I was just trying to nibble on the corners a little bit and not getting the balls over and missing my spots -- not by much -- just a little bit. ... (But) I felt pretty crisp in terms of mechanics out there." Syndergaard collected his 300th career strikeout in the fifth inning.

RHP Jeurys Familia picked up his major league-leading 33rd save of the season and 49th consecutive regular season save on Tuesday, a franchise record and tied for the fourth-longest streak in big league history. He has a save in each of his last 11 appearances, a Mets record.

RHP Bartolo Colon (8-4, 3.11 ERA) makes his team-high 19th start in Wednesday's series finale and looks for his third career victory against the Cubs. He worked six innings and allowed two earned runs and four hits on July 2 when he claimed his seventh win in a 4-3 New York victory over Chicago. Colon is 5-2 with a 2.73 ERA on the road this season. He has struck out 29 and walked just nine. Colon has made just one career start at Wrigley Field, a no-decision on June 22, 2003, while with the Chicago White Sox.

3B Jose Reyes went 1-for-4 with his 100th career triple with the Mets on Tuesday. He's the first Mets player to reach that milestone and it came in his first three-base hit game of the season. He has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games.

C Rene Rivera went 3-for-4 with a RBI, his second three-hit game of the season. He also drove in the winning run with a ninth-inning base hit. Rivera is now 8-for-13 in his last three games against Chicago.