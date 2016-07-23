RHP Logan Verrett got a no-decision Friday but was solid. He allowed two runs, four hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings. Verrett, who is filling in for Matt Harvey (out for the season), needs to continue to be at least solid if he hopes to keep his job. You can be sure the Mets are listening to trade offers, but Verrett could convince them to stand pat if he continues to improve.

RHP Zack Wheeler, who had elbow surgery March 24, 2015, is close to facing live hitters. Wheeler threw a bullpen session -- about 30 pitches off a mound -- Friday. Afterward, he said it's up to him and how his arm feels as to when he advances to the next step, which is throwing batting practice. Once he throws BP, he will be about 10 days away from a minor league rehab session that could last one month. Wheeler was originally projected to return by July 1. But now it looks like Sept. 1 is the timeframe.

RHP Jacob deGrom starts Saturday night against Miami ace Jose Fernandez in a marquee matchup. In his past four starts, deGrom has been superb, going 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA. Forgive the Marlins, however, if they are not overly impressed -- at least not Saturday. That's because Fernandez is 25-1 with a 1.43 ERA in his career at Marlins Park. Those are incredible numbers, and Fernandez is also 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in six career turns against the Mets.

3B Jose Reyes led off Friday's game with a double and a steal, positioning himself to trot home on a Yoenis Cespedes sacrifice fly. Reyes' efforts helped the Mets end their futility against Adam Conley. The Mets entered the game with zero runs in their past 13 innings versus Conley. Reyes finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI. The 33-year-old played like his younger self Friday. He sat out the first 51 games this season because of a suspension following a domestic violence incident with his wife.