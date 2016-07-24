LHP Steven Matz, who starts against the Marlins on Sunday, is 0-5 with a 4.79 ERA in his past nine outings. Matz, who is in his second year in the majors, is dealing with bone spurs in his left arm. He was 11-1 in his career until this recent rough patch.

C Travis d'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts on Saturday and is batting .246. The Mets are expecting more from d'Arnaud, the injury-prone 27-year-old who came to New York a couple of years ago with the reputation as a hitting phenom. He has yet to deliver on that promise. D'Arnaud has a .245 career batting average with 28 homers, 97 RBIs and a .718 OPS. His 162-game averages include 19 homers and 66 RBIs.

1B Lucas Duda (back) is about two weeks away from starting a minor-league rehab assignment.

LF Yoenis Cespedes made a fielding miscue on Friday night that led to a ninth-inning run by the Miami Marlins and also had a fielding error on Saturday. Mets manager Terry Collins needs more focused play from his superstar. After all, it was right around this time last year that the Mets acquired Cespedes in a deadline deal. Cespedes then went on an amazing hot streak that went a long way toward pushing the Mets into the playoffs. Offensively, Cespedes is on track to repeat last year's numbers. He has a .938 OPS compared with .942 for last season. His career OPS is .821, which clearly shows that Cespedes has evolved as an even more potent force the past two years. Cespedes, who has a three-year, $75 million contract, can opt out for this season, which he will likely do barring serious injury. But that's a problem the Mets can't worry about now. For the time being, he is the biggest threat in the Mets' lineup, and they need him focused, healthy and productive, which has not always been the case in 2016.

RHP Jacob deGrom (6-5) was hammered by the Marlins on Saturday. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings -- the second shortest outing of his career. DeGrom allowed 10 hits, one walk and five runs.