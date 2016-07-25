LHP Steven Matz pitched six scoreless innings against the Marlins on Sunday. Matz, who had been 0-5 with a 4.79 ERA in his previous nine outings, turned things around by striking out six and allowing just four hits and two walks. He got eight ground ball outs and four on fly balls. Perhaps the biggest out he got came in the fifth. With runners on the corners and two outs, Matz got Giancarlo Stanton on a broken-bat grounder to shortstop. Stanton entered the game with impressive career numbers against Matz -- 3-for-5 with two homers. This time, though, Matz won the battle, allowing him to lower his ERA to 3.36 by the end of the day. Given the concerns over the bone spurs in Matz's left arm, this was a big performance for the Mets.

RHP Addison Reed pitched a scoreless eighth inning and lowered his ERA to 1.96. Reed entered Sunday with a 1.38 ERA since May 1. His season ERA is fifth-best among NL relievers.

OF Michael Conforto, a lefty hitter, got his first major league start in center field and had a big game. Conforto went 2-for-2 with one run scored. He also made a diving catch on the first fly ball hit his way. The Mets plan to use him there more often as a platoon with right-handed hitter Juan Lagares.

1B James Loney went 1-for-4 with an RBI single. Overall, Loney has been a big pick-up for the Mets, who got him after 1B Lucas Duda suffered a back injury. Loney has five homers in 44 games after hitting five in 104 games for Tampa Bay last year.