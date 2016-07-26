RHP Noah Syndergaard will start the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader and it will be his second outing in 18 days surrounding the All-Star break. Syndergaard (9-4, 2.43 ERA) experienced arm fatigue July 8 against Washington, and the Mets pushed him back to the fifth game after the break to give him more time off. His fastball velocity reached 100 mph Tuesday, when he allowed an unearned run in 5 2/3 innings during a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs. In his only career outing against the Cardinals, Syndergaard pitched seven innings of two-run ball in a 3-2 loss July 17, 2015 at Busch Stadium.

RHP Zack Wheeler (elbow surgery) might return by the end of August. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson placed that time frame as a “best guess” while discussing other rotation options. Alderson said it was unlikely the Mets will acquire a starting pitcher at the trade deadline.

RHP Bartolo Colon will start the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in his first two starts of the second half. In Wednesday’s 6-2 loss at the Chicago Cubs, Colon allowed six runs and eight hits. Colon is 4-2 with a 5.10 ERA in eight starts against the Cardinals. He last faced St. Louis July 18, 2015, in a 12-2 loss at Busch Stadium when he allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

3B Jose Reyes was thought to have been an option in the outfield, but manager Terry Collins thought it was unlikely. His reasoning was that Reyes has only played there once in his career and the fact that the Mets have 65 games left. “I just think that’s a lot to ask right now,” Collins said. “We don’t have the time.”

2B Neil Walker was scheduled to have the second straight day off Monday to take a mental break from a slump that has dropped his batting average to .239. Walker was 2-for-27 on New York’s road trip and hitless in his last 10 at-bats. Going back to July 4, he has four hits in his last 45 at-bats and going back even further to June 1, he is hitting .190 in 40 games.