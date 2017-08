LF Yoenis Cespedes was in the starting lineup in the nightcap of the Tuesday doubleheader against the Cardinals. Prior to the opener, manager Terry Collins said he intended on using Cespedes for both games.

2B Neil Walker returned to the lineup for the second game of the Tuesday doubleheader against the Mets. He sat out the previous two games to get a break from a 4-for-45 slump.