RHP Logan Verrett will try for his first win in over two months Wednesday when he faces the Cardinals for the first time in his career. Since May 14, he has lost his last six decisions. Since returning to the Mets on June 22, Verrett is 0-2 with a 4.33 ERA in seven appearances (four starts). He last pitched Friday in Miami and did not get a decision after allowing two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

RHP Noah Syndergaard allowed three runs (two earned) and seven hits in six innings during Game 1 of the Tuesday doubleheader. He reached 100 mph a few times in the opening inning and threw 115 pitches. Syndergaard also took a ball off his right foot in the second inning but threw one warmup pitch and stayed in the game. He then was charged with his fourth error when he fielded a ball by St. Louis RHP Carlos Martinez on the third base side of the mound and bounced his throw in front of C Rene Rivera. "I just think the Cardinals did a really good job of getting my pitch count high in the first two innings," he said.

3B Wilmer Flores had his fifth game with at least three hits in the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader. He will start at third base for the next few days as Jose Reyes recovers from a Grade 1 left intercostal strain. Flores had hits to each part of the outfield with singles to center field and right field and a double to left. He has five games with at least three hits this season, and each instance has been since June 1. In 17 games this month, he is batting .340 (17-for-50).

LF Yoenis Cespedes was in the starting lineup in the nightcap of the Tuesday doubleheader against the Cardinals. Prior to the opener, manager Terry Collins said he intended on using Cespedes for both games.

CF Michael Conforto appeared in his first home game since June 22 when he played in the opener of Tuesday's doubleheader. He was 0-for-3 while playing six innings without recording a putout in his second career game as a center fielder. In his last 11 home games, Conforto is 1-for-25. He sat out the nightcap.

RHP Bartolo Colon did not allow a walk for the eighth time this season as he threw 65 of his 87 pitches in the strike zone during a seven-inning start. Colon could have gone further, but after the game, manager Terry Collins said the Mets will start him on three days' rest Saturday against the Rockies. Since turning 40 on May 24, 2013, Colon has had 36 starts where he has allowed one run or fewer. Only five pitchers have had more such starts since 1913 after their 40th birthday.

3B Jose Reyes will miss a few days with a Grade 1 left intercostal strain. Reyes was 1-for-5 in the opener of the doubleheader Tuesday. He made the last out of the eighth inning, and manager Terry Collins said it was on Reyes' last swing when the injured occurred.

2B Neil Walker returned to the lineup for the second game of the Tuesday doubleheader against the Mets. He sat out the previous two games to get a break from a 4-for-45 slump.

SS Asdrbual Cabrera had not had a hit with a runner in scoring position since May 23, but his drought of 32 at-bats in that situation ended with an RBI double in the third inning of the nightcap Tuesday. Cabrera was five at-bats shy of the team record for position players set by Gregg Jefferies.

LHP Josh Smoker was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to be the Mets' 26th man in Game 2 of the Tuesday doubleheader, but he did not see action. Smoker has been on the 40-man roster since Nov. 5. This season with Las Vegas, Smoker is 3-1 with a 4.73 ERA in 43 appearances. Over his past seven appearances, Smoker has a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings with 15 strikeouts and three walks.