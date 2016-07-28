RHP Logan Verrett lasted a season-long seven innings Wednesday night but didn't factor into the decision after allowing three runs -- all in the third inning -- five hits and three walks while striking out a season-high seven in the Mets' 5-4 loss to the Cardinals. He was in line for the win after the Mets rallied to take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh, but RHP Jeurys Familia blew the lead by allowing two runs in the ninth. Verrett is 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA in four starts since replacing injured RHP Matt Harvey in the rotation and 3-6 with a 4.12 ERA in 27 games (nine starts) overall. He hasn't won a game since April 26.

RHP Jeurys Familia's regular-season save streak is over. Familia was saddled with a blown save and a loss Wednesday night when he allowed two runs, two hits and two walks while striking out one in the ninth inning of the Mets' 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The blown save ended a streak of 52 straight regular-season conversions by Familia dating to Aug. 1, 2015. That was the third longest streak in baseball history, behind only Tom Gordon's 54 straight saves from 1998 to 1999 and Eric Gagne's 84 straight saves from 2002 to 2004. Familia was charged with three blown saves during last year's World Series. Overall this season, Famiila is 2-2 with a 2.79 ERA and a major league-leading 36 saves.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday afternoon in the opener of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies. DeGrom took the loss last Saturday after giving up five run, 10 hits and one walk while striking out five in 3 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins 7-2. It was the shortest start since Aug. 24, 2015, for deGrom, who allowed his most hits and his most runs since Sept 15, 2015. The loss snapped a streak of nine straight starts in which deGrom allowed three runs or fewer. He is 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA in three career starts against the Rockies.

3B Jose Reyes (left intercostal strain) missed his second straight game on Wednesday when the Mets fell to the Cardinals 5-4. While manager Terry Collins said Reyes would likely sit out Thursday afternoon's series opener against the Colorado Rockies, both he and Reyes expressed confidence that Reyes would not need a disabled list stint. Reyes was injured during his next-to-last at-bat in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. He underwent an MRI during the second game that revealed a grade 1 strain. Reyes is batting .239 with three homers, eight RBIs and three stolen bases in 16 games.

LHP Josh Smoker was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday. Smoker was recalled to be the Mets' 26th man in Game 2 of the Tuesday doubleheader, but he did not see action. Smoker has been on the 40-man roster since Nov. 5. This season with Las Vegas, he is 3-1 with a 4.73 ERA in 43 appearances. Over his past seven appearances, Smoker has a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings with 15 strikeouts and three walks.