LHP Steven Matz looks to build off his first win in two months when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the second contest of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Matz earned the victory Sunday, when he allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six over six shutout innings as the Mets beat the Miami Marlins 3-0. The win was the first since May 25 for Matz, who went 0-5 with a 4.73 ERA in his next nine starts. Matz was 11-1 in his first 12 big league starts prior to the drought. He has never faced the Rockies.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (right quad) did not start Thursday but drew an intentional walk as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of the Mets' 2-1 loss to the Rockies. Manager Terry Collins said he sent Cespedes to the plate with two on and none out in the seventh knowing he would be intentionally walked. Before the game, Collins said he was concerned the injury could require a multi-day absence for Cespedes, who missed the two games before the All-Star break and the two games after it with the same ailment. Collins added he hoped to get Cespedes through the next five games, after which he can serve as the designated hitter when the Mets visit the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers. Cespedes leads the Mets with a .297 average, 22 homers and 58 RBIs.

RHP Jeurys Familia has a blown saves streak. Familia blew a save for the second time in less than 24 hours Thursday afternoon, when he took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits and two walks (one intentional) while striking out one over one-third of an inning as the Mets fell to the Rockies 2-1. Manager Terry Collins said before the game that Familia, whose streak of 52 straight converted regular season saves ended when he gave up two runs in the ninth inning of a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, would not be available Thursday, but changed his mind after using RHP Addison Reed, the presumed closer Thursday, in the eighth inning. Familia is 2-3 with a major league-leading 36 saves and a 3.14 ERA, which is up from 2.47 entering play Wednesday.

3B Jose Reyes (left intercostal strain) sat out a third straight game Thursday, when the Mets lost to the Rockies 2-1. Manager Terry Collins said Thursday morning that Reyes still felt sore following Wednesday's game and that he would likely be unavailable for at least Friday's game. Reyes was diagnosed with a grade 1 strain following the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. He is hitting .239 with three homers, eight RBIs and three stolen bases in 16 games.

C Rene Rivera had one of the best offensive days of his career Thursday, when he went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the Mets' 2-1 loss to the Rockies. Rivera delivered a run-scoring double in the second, doubled again in the fifth and singled in the seventh before lining out to the warning track in left field in the eighth. The three hits tie a career high for Rivera, who has three of his five three-hit games this season. Rivera is batting .357 with two homers and seven RBIs in eight games in July and .234 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 30 games overall this season.