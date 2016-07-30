LF Yoenis Cespedes, who did not start Thursday because of a right quad strain, returned to the lineup on Friday night.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (right quad strain) returned to the lineupFriday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Mets 6-1 loss to the Rockies. Cespedes did not startThursday, when he drew an intentional walk in the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Rockies. It was the fifth game he has missed this month with the injury, which he suffered on July 8. Manager Terry Collins said he hopes to be able to get Cespedes a little bit of rest as the designated hitter startingnext Wednesday, when the Mets begin a stretch of five games in American League parks. Cespedes leads the Mets with a .293 batting average, 22 homers and 58 RBIs in 91 games.

CF Juan Lagares (sprained left thumb) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Fridayand is headed for surgery. Lagares was originally hurt diving for a ball against the Miami Marlins on June 4 and played four times over the next 10 days all as a defensive replacement or pinch-hitter before going on the disabled list June 16. He returned July 2 but hit just .160 in 50 at-bats before telling manager Terry Collins he couldn't play through the injury any longer duringThursdays 2-1 loss to the Rockies. Collins said Fridayafternoon that Lagares will undergo surgery soon and will be out about six weeks. Lagares is batting .243 with three homers and eight RBIs and a team-high four stolen bases in 70 games this season.

OF Brandon Nimmo was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. He takes the roster spot of CF Juan Lagares, who went on the disabled list due to a sprained left thumb. Nimmo is expected to serve as a backup to CF Michael Conforto and RF Curtis Granderson. This is the second stint in the majors this season for Nimmo, who batted .235 with one homer and four RBIs for the Mets between June 25 and July 18. He hit .389 with two homers and eight RBIs in nine games upon returning to Las Vegas and is batting .336 with seven homers and 45 RBIs in 72 games overall at Triple-A.

RHP Bartolo Colon will make a start on three days rest for the first time in a decade when he takes the mound for the Metson Saturday night in the third game of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Colon earned the win in his most recent startTuesday, when he allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out eight over seven innings as the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-1, in the second game of a doubleheader. The twinbill forced the Mets to adjust their rotation, but manager Terry Collins said the club preferred to bring the 43-year-old Colon back on short rest rather than assign a spot start to a reliever or someone at Triple-A Las Vegas. Colon last started on three days rest on Sept. 29, 2005, when he allowed one run over five innings and earned the win for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. In four career starts against the Rockies, Colon is 2-1 with a 9.45 ERA the highest ERA he has recorded against any opponent.

3B Jose Reyes (left intercostal strain) missed his fourth straight game Friday, when the Mets fell to the Rockies, 6-1. Manager Terry Collins said Fridayafternoon that he was hopeful Reyes, who suffered a Grade 1 strain during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, would feel well enough to return in some capacity on Saturday. However, after the game, Collins acknowledged that a disabled list stint was still a possibility for Reyes, who is batting .239 with three homers, eight RBIs and three steals in 16 games this season.