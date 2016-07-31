RHP Noah Syndergaard (9-5, 2.45 ERA) looks to earn his first win of the second half when he takes the mound for the Mets on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Syndergaard took the loss in his most recent start Tuesday, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on seen hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings as the Mets fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2. In his last three starts, Syndergaard is 0-2 despite posting a 2.76 ERA. Syndergaard won his lone career start against the Rockies on Aug 13, 2015, when he allowed three runs over seven innings in the Mets' 12-3 victory at Citi Field.

RHP Matt Harvey was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday. The transaction made room on the 40-man roster for OF Justin Ruggiano, who was signed and added to the 25-man roster Saturday. Harvey was already out for the season after undergoing surgery July 18 to address thoracic outlet syndrome. He is expected to need at least four months to recover and the Mets hope Harvey is back for Opening Day next season. He went 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA in 17 starts this season.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (right quad) left after five innings Saturday night, when the Mets fell to the Rockies 7-2. The Mets said the early exit was a "precaution" for Cespedes, who has not been 100 percent since he was initially injured July 8. Cespedes missed the final two games before the All-Star Break and the first two contests following the Midsummer Classic. He played in 10 straight games thereafter before being held out of the starting lineup Thursday, when he drew an intentional walk as a pinch-hitter. Manager Terry Collins is hoping to get Cespedes through the next three games, after which Cespedes can be utilized as the designated hitter in five straight games in American League parks. Cespedes went 0-for-2 on Saturday and leads the Mets with a .291 average, 22 homers and 58 RBIs.

3B Jose Reyes (left oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday. Reyes suffered a Grade 1 strain during the first game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, but the Mets held out hope he could return without a disabled list stint. However, Reyes still felt pain while trying to bat right-handedon Friday. Reyes and manager Terry Collins said they were hopeful Reyes could return as soon as he is eligible Aug. 11. Reyes is batting .239 with three homers, eight RBIs and three steals in 16 games this season.

OF Justin Ruggiano was signed by the Mets on Saturday, when he went 1-for-3 as the starting centerfielder in a 7-2 loss to the Rockies. Ruggiano, who was released by the Texas Rangers on Thursday, is expected to take the place of the injured OF Juan Lagares as the Mets' starting center fielder against left-handed pitchers. The Mets are the seventh major league team for Ruggiano, who went 1-for-4 in his lone game this season for the Rangers. He was designated for assignment by the Rangers on April 8 and was eventually outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock, where he hit .226 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 44 games prior to his release. Ruggiano is a career .257 hitter with 49 homers, 153 RBIs and 39 stolen bases in 457 big league games.