INF Matt Reynolds was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, when he started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in the Mets' 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Yankees. Reynolds, whose homer gave the Mets the lead in the sixth inning, will likely see regular playing time at shortstop with Asdrubal Cabrera expected to go on the disabled list due to a left patellar tendon strain he sustained Sunday. This is the third promotion to the majors this season for Reynolds, who is batting .255 with two homers and nine RBIs in 28 games. He hit .234 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 51 games with Las Vegas.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (right quad strain) missed his second straight game Monday, when the Mets fell to the Yankees 6-5 in 10 innings. Cespedes has missed six of the Mets' last 19 games dating back to July 9 due to the injury. Manager Terry Collins said Monday night that he didn't think Cespedes would start Tuesday but that he could be available to pinch-hit. Cespedes leads the Mets with a .291 average, 22 homers and 58 RBIs in 92 games.

LHP Josh Edgin was recaled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to continue his recent run of solid pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday against the Yankees at Citi Field. DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Thursday, when he allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Rockies. 2-1. He was in line for the win until RHP Jeurys Familia blew the save by allowing two runs in the top of the ninth. It was the third time in his last six starts that deGrom threw shutout ball over at least seven innings. He is 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA in that span, during which he has lowered his overall ERA from 2.96 to 2.56. DeGrom is 0-2 with a 5.25 ERA in two career starts against the Yankees.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained left patellar tendon) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday.

OF Jay Bruce was acquired by the Mets on Monday afternoon in exchange for two minor-leaguers, INF Dilson Herrera and LHP Max Wotell. Bruce, who entered Monday ranked first in the National League in RBIs (80) and tied for fourth in homers (25) while batting .265 in 97 games, is expected to play a corner outfield spot while providing some much-needed thump for the Mets, who began play Monday ranking last in the majors in batting average (.237) and 28th out of 30 teams in runs scored (381). The Mets also hope Bruce, who is batting .360 with eight homers and 52 RBIs in 89 at-bats with runners in scoring position, can help a team that is badly struggling in such situations. Bruce is a lifetime .249 hitter with 233 homers and 718 RBIs in 1,220 big league games dating back to 2008.

RF Jay Bruce, who was acquired Monday from the Cincinnati Reds, was placed on the active roster before Tuesday's game.

OF Justin Ruggiano (left hamstring strain) left after the third inning of the Mets' 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Yankees on Monday night. Ruggiano appeared to get hurt running out a ground ball in the bottom of the third. The Mets called his strain mild and announced he is day-to-day, though his playing time is likely to shrink following the acquisition Monday of Jay Bruce from the Cincinnati Reds. Ruggiano signed with the Mets on Saturday and is 1-for-6 in two games.

OF Justin Ruggiano (left hamstring strain) was placed on the disabled list Tuesday.

LHP Jonathon Niese is back with the Mets. Niese, who was drafted by the Mets in 2005 and played parts of eight seasons with the club, was acquired from Pittsburgh on Monday in exchange for LHP Antonio Bastardo. He returns to the Mets less than eight months after being traded to the Pirates in exchange for 2B Neil Walker. Niese began the season in the Pirates' rotation but was demoted to the bullpen after producing a 5.13 ERA in his first 18 starts. He had a 2.16 ERA in five relief appearances for the Pirates and is expected to remain a reliever for the Mets. While Niese made all but five of his 182 regular season relief appearances with the Mets as a starter, he appeared in six games as a reliever in the postseason last year and recorded a 5.06 ERA with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Niese is 8-6 with a 4.91 ERA this season.

LHP Jonathon Niese, acquired Monday, was placed on the active roster before Tuesday's game.