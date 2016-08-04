1B Lucas Duda (back) had a setback and was prescribed 30 days of rest by Dr. Robert Watkins.

RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery) will start a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie Saturday.

OF Jay Bruce was officially added to the Mets' 25-man roster Tuesday, when he went 0-for-4 in a 7-1 win over the Yankees. Bruce, who entered play Tuesday with a National League-high 80 RBIs, was acquired by the Mets from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in exchange for a pair of prospects. He is expected to serve as the everyday right fielder for the Mets, who hope he can provide some situational hitting thump to a struggling lineup. Bruce began Tuesday with a .360 average, eight homers and 52 RBIs in 89 at-bats with runners in scoring position. The Mets entered Tuesday hitting .206 -- the worst in the majors in such situations. Overall this season, Bruce is batting .262 with 25 homers, which tied him for fifth in the NL heading into Tuesday.

LHP Jonathon Niese was officially added to the Mets' 25-man roster Tuesday, when he began his second stint with the club by allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two over two innings of relief in a 7-1 win over the Yankees. Niese was acquired by the Mets from the Pittsburgh Pirateson Monday in exchange for LHP Antonio Bastardo. The relief outing Tuesday was just the sixth time in the regular season that Niese has pitched out of the bullpen for the Mets. He made 177 starts for the club between 2008 and 2015 prior to being traded to the Pirates last December in exchange for 2B Neil Walker. Niese, who made six relief appearances in the playoffs last year, is expected to serve as a long reliever and spot starter for the Mets down the stretch. He is 8-6 with a 4.90 ERA in 24 games (18 starts) between the Mets and Pirates this season.