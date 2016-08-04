1B Lucas Duda (back) had a setback and was prescribed 30 days of rest by Dr. Robert Watkins.

1B Lucas Duda is unlikely to play again this season. Duda has been on the disabled list since May 23 with a stress fracture in his lower back, and Mets GM Sandy Alderson said the injury flared up during baseball activities last week, prompting a trip to California to see Dr. Robert Watkins. Watkins prescribed Duda 30 days of rest, and Alderson said. "It doesn't look good for playing this season." Alderson also added Watkins does not think Duda will require surgery. Duda is hitting .231 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 130 at-bats this season. He began feeling back stiffness in mid-May.

RHP Zack Wheeler, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2015, will start a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Saturday. Last week, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Wheeler might return by the end of August.

OF Yoenis Cespedes will be placed on the disabled list Thursday due to a strained right quadriceps.

CF Juan Lagares, who went on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a sprained left thumb, had thumb surgery Tuesday. Lagares initially had thumb issues in mid-June and was on the DL from June 16 to July 2 but decided against surgery until realizing it was too painful. Lagares is batting .243 with three home runs and eight RBIs. After returning from his first DL stint, Lagares batted .160 (8-for-50) in 22 games.

OF Curtis Granderson started in center field for the second time, as manager Terry Collins said the starting center fielder likely would be based on offense. Two pitches into Wednesday's game, Granderson hit his seventh leadoff home run of the season and 42nd of his career. It also was his 18th with the Mets, breaking a tie with Jose Reyes for the club's all-time record. Granderson also reached base three other times on walks and wound up scoring his 1,000th career run in the seventh.