OF Yoenis Cespedes went on the disabled list Thursday with a strained right quadriceps, and the Mets will not know the length of his stint for a few days. They will wait for a few days for the quadriceps to quiet down, and once he does some baseball activities, they will have a better idea. GM Sandy Alderson said Thursday that an MRI did not show a deterioration from the MRI initially taken last month. Cespedes has had issues with his quadriceps since July 8 and has missed six games due to the injury. The injury occurred hours after Cespedes played golf Wednesday, and manager Terry Collins emphatically said golf did not result in the ailment reccurring.

OF Brandon Nimmo was nearly traded to Cincinnati on Monday for OF Jay Bruce, but he remained with the Mets' organization. He began his third stint with the team when he was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. Nimmo gives the Mets an all-left-handed hitting outfield, but manager Terry Collins said the reports he received from Las Vegas were Nimmo was the best option.

OF Michael Conforto's mother, Tracie Ruiz-Conforto, won two gold medals in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and a silver in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul in synchronized swimming.

RHP Bartolo Colon improved to 10-6 and reached double-digit wins for the 13th time Thursday as he allowed one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings at Yankee Stadium. Manager Terry Collins said Colon's stuff was the best it has been all season, as the veteran's fastball reached 91 mph on occasion even though Colon was pitching for the third time in nine days. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Colon became the first pitcher to get a win in the Subway Series with the Yankees and the Mets.

RF Jay Bruce finally got his long-awaited first hit with the Mets on Thursday night when he hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning off Yankees RHP Nathan Eovaldi. Bruce had been hitless in his first 10 at-bats with the Mets and his last 19 at-bats overall since homering off San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner July 27. Bruce's last six hits have been home runs, and 54 of his 99 hits have gone for extra bases.

