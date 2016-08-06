RHP Noah Syndergaard needs the wisdom that comes with experience, according to his manager, Terry Collins. "There's been so much heat ... so many people commenting he's got to quit throwing so hard, that he's gotta back down, and I don't know if he knows how to do that yet,'' Collins said. "I think he's trying to do what Pedro (Martinez) told him, do what other guys told him. I think he's trying to do that; I don't think he knows how to do that just yet." Syndergaard was throwing in the mid-to-upper 90s for all of his six innings Friday. But the pitches that cost him were changeups in the fourth -- one hit by 1B Miguel Cabrera for a single and the other blasted for a home run by DH Victor Martinez. Both came in the fourth and erased a 2-1 Mets' lead. Syndergaard took the loss.

OF Michael Conforto's mother, Tracie Ruiz-Conforto, won two gold medals in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and a silver in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul in synchronized swimming.

3B Kelly Johnson touched up RHP Justin Verlander for a two-run homer in the fourth inning Friday to put New York ahead 2-1. It was his second home run in two games for the Mets and he's done a nice job filling in at third. In 40 games for New York, Johnson is batting .281 with five home runs and nine RBIs.

1B James Loney is another in-season acquisition who has performed well for the Mets. Loney was 1-for-4 against Detroit on Friday night and has at least one hit in 14 of his last 17 games for New York since July 15, batting .306 in that span.

2B Neil Walker always likes hitting against Detroit. Walker hit well for Pittsburgh against the Tigers and has continued that now since being traded to the New York Mets. Walker singled his last two times up Friday and in his last seven games against the Tigers is batting .452 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

RF Jay Bruce's last six hits entering Friday have been home runs.

RF Jay Bruce lined a single to right in the second inning Friday night. His six previous hits were all home runs.