RHP Logan Verrett held Detroit to a run through three innings Saturday night but was roughed up for five in the fourth and fell to 3-7. Injuries have run through the Mets' rotation this year but manager Terry Collins isn't sure if Verrett can hold his spot. "Right now, I'd say he's the most likely to make that (next) start," Collins said, "but we're going to look at our options. We have to pitch better in that spot." Verrett gave up seven hits, six of them in the fourth, and was charged with six runs.

1B Wilmer Flores was in New York's starting lineup Saturday at first base, moving late in the game to shortstop. Flores has a pronounced split differential against left- and right-handed pitching this season. He entered Saturday hitting .209 against right-handers but .348 against lefties. The Tigers had LHP Matt Boyd starting Saturday. Flores was pinch-hit for in the ninth when Detroit had closer RHP Francisco Rodriguez in the game.

LF Ty Kelly is playing well as a spot starter. Kelly walked and had a pair of singles Saturday night. He is hitting .357 on the road this season.

OF Michael Conforto has been slumping but may get a chance to start Sunday after not being in the starting lineup for the first two games of the Mets series in Detroit against the Tigers. "(Conforto's) swing is still very good," manager Terry Collins said Saturday. "I still think he's pressing a little bit. He's really trying to make a contribution. I wouldn't necessarily say he's trying to hit home runs, but I think it's certainly on his mind to do some damage when he's up there." Conforto is 9-for-29 since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in July but has not hit a home run since June 16.

INF Jose Reyes is scheduled to play in a simulated game Monday at New York's Port St. Lucie spring site and begin a rehab assignment the next day. Reyes is recovering from a left oblique strain. He is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday but may need more at-bats. Manager Terry Collins said Reyes will play shortstop with teammate Asdrubal Cabrera still out with a strained left patellar tendon. He was 6-for-20 in his last four games with the Mets prior to the injury.