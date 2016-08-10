RHP Logan Verrett will remain in the Mets' rotation for at least one more turn. Verrett's spot was put into question Saturday, when he gave up six runs over 3 2/3 innings and took the loss as the Mets fell to the Tigers 6-5. Afterward, manager Terry Collins said he was not sure if Verrett -- who is 0-2 with a 5.61 ERA in six starts since replacing injured RHP Matt Harvey -- would keep his job. On Tuesday, Collins said the Mets evaluated their other options -- including LHP Jonathon Niese, who was demoted to the bullpen by the Pirates before he was traded to the Mets on July 31, and minor league RHP Gabriel Ynoa -- and decided Verrett would get another shot Friday against the Padres. Verrett is 3-7 with a 4.66 ERA in 29 games (11 starts) this season.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (right quad strain) took batting practice at the Mets' spring training complex in Florida on Tuesday. It was the first baseball-related activity for Cespedes since he was placed on the 15-day disabled list last Thursday. General manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday he is hopeful that Cespedes will come off the disabled list when eligible on Aug. 19. Cespedes initially injured his quad July 8 and missed seven of the Mets' next 21 games before finally going on the disabled list. He is batting .289 with 22 homers and 59 RBIs in 94 games.

RHP Jim Henderson (right biceps, hamstring) moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, when he took the loss after allowing one run in one inning of relief in the opening game of a doubleheader. Henderson was placed on the disabled list on June 21 due to right biceps tendinitis and appeared to be close to returning to the Mets when he injured his hamstring while pitching for Las Vegas on July 18. He began a new rehab assignment Saturday, when he pitched for Single-A St. Lucie. Henderson is 1-2 with a 4.26 ERA in 31 games for the Mets this season.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to achieve a neat bit of history Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against Arizona at Citi Field. The Diamondbacks are the only team Colon has never beaten in his career, which began in 1997, the year before the Diamondbacks played their first game. He is looking to become the 16th pitcher to beat all 30 major league teams. Colon earned the win in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up one run on six hits and no walks while striking out one over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets beat the New York Yankees 4-1. He is 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks.

3B Jose Reyes (left oblique strain) did not begin a rehab assignment as originally scheduled Tuesday because he is still unable to swing a bat from the right side. The Mets initially hoped Reyes could come off the 15-day disabled list when first eligible on Thursday. Reyes is batting .239 with three homers, eight RBIs and three stolen bases in 16 games for the Mets this season.