INF T.J. Rivera had his contract purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, and he made his major league debut by starting at third base for the Mets. He went 1-for-5 in a 3-2, 12-inning loss to the Diamondbacks. Rivera singled in the 10th inning for the Mets' final hit. The promotion caps a five-year climb for Rivera, a native of the nearby Bronx who signed with the Mets as an undrafted free agent out of Troy University in 2011. He earned the promotion by hitting .349 -- highest among all Triple-A players -- with 11 homers and 80 RBIs. In 617 career games, Rivera is batting .323 -- the highest average for any active minor-leaguer -- with 35 homers and 339 RBIs.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will look to snap a five-start winless streak Thursday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Syndergaard took the loss in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings as the Mets fell to the Tigers, 4-3. In his past five starts, Syndergaard is 0-3 with a 3.49 ERA, as his overall ERA has risen from 2.41 to a season-high 2.64. He won his lone previous start against the Diamondbacks on July 10, 2015, allowing one run while striking out a career-high 13 over eight innings in the Mets' 4-2 victory at Citi Field.

1B Lucas Duda (lower back stress fracture) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday. The transaction made room on the Mets' 40-man roster for INF T.J. Rivera. Duda has already been sidelined for more than two months and is expected to miss the remainder of the season after he was ordered to rest for 30 days following a setback earlier this month. GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 3 that Duda is not expected to need surgery. Duda is batting .231 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 39 games this season.

OF Brandon Nimmo was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday. The transaction continues a hectic few weeks for Nimmo, who has bounced back and forth between the Mets and Las Vegas five times since he was first sent down on July 18. In addition, Nimmo was nearly dealt to the Cincinnati Reds at the July 31 trade deadline before the Reds requested another player due to concerns over Nimmo's medical records. Nimmo, who was recalled from Las Vegas last Thursday, went 0-for-3 Friday in his lone appearance during this stint in the majors. He is batting .237 with one homer and five RBIs in 20 games overall this season. Nimmo is batting .336 with seven homers, 45 RBIs and six stolen bases in 72 games at Las Vegas.

INF Jose Reyes (left oblique strain) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Brooklyn on Thursday. Reyes was initially scheduled to go on a rehab assignment Tuesday, but plans were pushed back after he continued to have trouble swinging the bat from the right side. He likely will need a handful of appearances in the minor leagues before returning to the Mets. Reyes is hitting .239 with three homers, eight RBIs and three stolen bases in 16 games this season.