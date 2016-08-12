RHP Logan Verrett will likely be pitching for his spot in the rotation Friday night when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Verrett took the loss in his most recent start Saturday, when he gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 3 2/3 innings as New York fell to the Detroit Tigers 6-5. Manager Terry Collins was initially non-committal when asked if Verrett -- who is 0-2 with a 5.61 ERA in six starts since replacing injured RHP Matt Harvey in the rotation -- would remain a starter but said Tuesday the Mets still believe he is their best option in the No. 5 spot. Verrett allowed two runs (one earned) over two innings of relief in his lone career appearance against the Padres on May 5.

RHP Noah Syndergaard's winless streak reached six starts Thursday, when he took the loss after allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings as the Mets fell to the Diamondbacks 9-0. Syndergaard traded zeroes with Diamondbacks RHP Braden Shipley until he gave up three runs in the fourth inning. With the loss, Syndergaard fell to 0-4 with a 3.78 ERA in his last six starts, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 2.41 to a season-high 2.75. Syndergaard is 9-7 with a team-high 163 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings over 23 games (22 starts).

RHP Rafael Montero (left hand) likely dodged serious injury Wednesday night when he was hit in the hand by a comebacker during his start for Double-A Binghamton. Montero left after being injured but X-rays were negative. The start Wednesday was Montero's sixth for Binghamton, where he was sent after going 4-6 with a 7.20 ERA in 16 starts at hitter-friendly Triple-A Las Vegas. Montero is 3-1 with a 2.34 ERA for Binghamton. He posted an 11.57 ERA in a pair of relief appearances for the Mets this season.

INF Jose Reyes (left oblique strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Brooklyn on Thursday, going 0-for-1 with two walks and two stolen bases. He likely will need a handful of appearances in the minor leagues before returning to the Mets. Reyes is hitting .239 with three homers, eight RBIs and three stolen bases in 16 games this season.

2B Neil Walker remained one of the few bright spots for the scuffling Mets on Thursday when he extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games by going 1-for-3 in a 9-0 loss to the Diamondbacks. Walker singled in the first inning before flying out in his final two at-bats. He is batting .459 during the streak, a stretch in which he has raised his overall batting average from .255 to .275 -- the highest it has been since June 16. Walker has 20 homers and 51 RBIs in 105 games this season.