RHP Logan Verrett pitched himself out of the Mets' rotation on Friday night, when he took the defeat after giving up eight runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 2 2/3 innings in an 8-6 loss to the Padres. Manager Terry Collins said after the game that Verrett would be replaced in the rotation, likely by LHP Jonathon Niese. Verrett assumed the spot of RHP Matt Harvey after Harvey was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in July but went 0-3 with a 7.18 ERA in seven starts. Overall this season, Verrett is 3-8 with a 5.36 ERA in 30 games (12 starts).

RHP Seth Lugo was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas Friday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings of perfect relief in the Mets' 8-6 loss to the Padres. This is the third trip to the majors this season for Lugo, who was with the Mets from June 30-July 1 and July 6-Aug. 2. Lugo was called up to serve as depth for the bullpen with LHP Jonathon Niese battling a sore knee, but the impressive performance Friday might have vaulted him into consideration to fill the fifth starter role currently occupied by RHP Logan Verrett, who gave up eight runs over 2 2/3 innings Friday. In seven games with the Mets this season. Lugo is 0-1 with a 2.63 ERA. He is 3-4 with a 6.50 ERA in 21 games (14 starts) for Las Vegas.

RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery) may see his hopes of returning to the Mets this season disappear as soon as this weekend. Manager Terry Collins said Friday that Wheeler, who last appeared in the majors in 2014 and underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2015, is on his way to see Dr. James Andrews after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow following a rehab start last Saturday. The appearance for Single-A St. Lucie, in which Wheeler threw one inning, was the first game action for Wheeler since he was injured. The Mets initially hoped Wheeler would be able to pitch in the majors by midseason, but his recovery was delayed first by minor surgery to remove an undissolved stitch and then by sensory nerve irritation in the elbow. Wheeler went 11-11 with a 3.54 ERA in 32 starts in 2014 and is 18-16 with a 3.50 ERA in 49 career starts dating back to 2013.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to continue his recent stretch of impressive pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets beat the Detroit Tigers, 3-1. He exited with a 1-0 lead before LHP Jerry Blevins gave up an infield hit that scored the tying run. It was the sixth time in his last eight starts deGrom has allowed one run or fewer, a stretch in which he has gone 4-1 with a 1.52 ERA to lower his overall ERA from 2.96 to 2.35, the fourth-lowest mark in the National League entering Friday. DeGrom is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two career starts against the Padres.

OF Michael Conforto was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. The demotion is the second of the season for Conforto, who opened the 2016 as an everyday player but is batting just .161 in 192 at-bats dating back to May 1 and just .200 in 50 at-bats following his recall from Las Vegas on July 18. Manager Terry Collins said the Mets hope playing every day at Las Vegas will allow Conforto to snap out of his slump. Overall this season, Conforto is batting .218 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs in 84 games for the Mets and .344 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 16 games for Las Vegas.

INF Jose Reyes (left oblique strain) continued his rehab with Class A Brooklyn on Friday night, when he went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored while playing seven innings at third base. It was the second rehab game for Reyes, who is 2-for-6 with two runs scored and two stolen bases for Brooklyn. Reyes, who was placed on the disabled list July 30 (retroactive to July 27), is expected to play at least one more game for Brooklyn before returning to the Mets. He is batting .239 with three homers, eight RBIs and three stolen bases in 16 games this season.

LHP Jonathon Niese (knee) is likely moving into the rotation next week as long as he's healthy. Manager Terry Collins said following Friday's 8-6 loss to the Padres that he believed Niese would take the spot of RHP Logan Verrett, who allowed all eight runs in just 2 2/3 innings Friday. Collins did not fully commit to Niese because Niese has been battling a sore knee that acted up Thursday, when he gave up six runs in an inning of relief against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Collins said Niese received medication Friday, felt better after the game and was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday. Niese is 0-0 with a 10.50 ERA in four appearances for the Mets since he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 31 and 8-6 with a 5.27 ERA in 27 games (18 starts) overall this season between the Mets and Pirates.