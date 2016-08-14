RHP Gabriel Ynoa had a day to remember Saturday, when he was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and earned the victory in his major league debut by throwing a perfect 11th inning in the Mets' 3-2 win over the Padres. This is the first trip to the majors for Ynoa, who received the call after seven seasons in the Mets' organization. He earned the promotion by going 10-5 with a 4.42 ERA in 21 starts for Las Vegas. Ynoa, who signed with the Mets as an undrafted free agent in 2009, is 57-30 with a 3.43 ERA in 134 minor league games (126 starts).

INF Matt Reynolds was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday. The transaction ends the third stint in the majors this season for Reynolds, who spent time with the Mets from May 17-May 29 and June 3-July 5 before being recalled again Aug. 1. Reynolds batted .182 with one homer and five RBIs during his most recent stay while starting 10 games at shortstop. He is batting .211 with two homers and 11 RBIs overall in 37 games with the Mets and .234 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 51 games for Las Vegas.

RHP Logan Verrett not only lost his spot in the Mets' rotation Friday, he lost his spot on the major league roster. The Mets optioned Verrett to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, less than 24 hours after he took the defeat by giving up a career-high eight runs over 2 2/3 innings in a 8-6 loss to the Padres. Verrett moved into the rotation after RHP Matt Harvey (thoracic outlet syndrome) was lost for the year but went 0-3 with a 7.18 ERA in seven starts. Manager Terry Collins said Verrett will be replaced by LHP Jonathon Niese. Verrett is 3-8 with a 5.63 ERA in 30 games (12 starts) this season for the Mets. This is the second trip to Las Vegas this season for Verrett, who threw six shutout innings in his lone Triple-A start June 16.

LHP Steven Matz looks to earn his second win in a 2 1/2-month span Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Matz didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start Tuesday, when he gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while tying a season high with nine strikeouts as the Mets fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3. In his last 13 starts dating back to May 31, Matz is 1-7 with a 4.42 ERA. He won 11 of his first 13 major league starts prior to his current stretch. Matz has never faced the Padres.

OF Yoenis Cespedes (strained right quad) is on pace to return to the Mets when eligible Friday. Manager Terry Collins said Saturday that Cespedes is scheduled to begin a two-game rehab stint with Single-A St. Lucie on Monday, when he'll serve as the designated hitter before playing in the outfield Tuesday. Cespedes was placed on the disabled list Aug. 4 after playing through the quad injury for almost a month. He is batting .289 with 22 homers and 59 RBIs -- all tops among players who have been with the Mets since Opening Day.

IF Jose Reyes was activated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday, when he started at shortstop and went 0-for-4 with a run scored in the Mets' 3-2, 11-inning victory. Reyes missed 17 games with a left oblique injury he suffered July 26. While he made 14 of his first 16 starts this season at third base, Reyes is expected to play shortstop until SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left patellar tendon) returns from the disabled list. Reyes returned to the Mets after going 2-for-6 with an RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases in two rehab games for Single-A Brooklyn. He is batting .225 with three homers, eight RBIs and three stolen bases this season for the Mets.