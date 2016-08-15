IF T.J. Rivera collected the first two RBIs of his big league career on Sunday afternoon when his ninth-inning double scored the final two runs of the Mets' 5-1 victory over the Padres. Rivera, who started for the third time in five games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, went 2-for-4 on Sunday, when he was the only Mets player with more than one hit. He is batting .286 with just one strikeout in 14 at-bats.

LHP Steven Matz came within five outs of throwing the second no-hitter in franchise history on Sunday afternoon when he threw 7 1/3 impressive shutout innings to earn the win as the Mets beat the San Diego Padres 5-1. Matz walked two and struck out nine before giving up a single to Padres SS Alexei Ramirez that landed just fair down the first-base line. Manager Terry Collins immediately pulled Matz, who threw 105 pitches five days after throwing a career-high 120 pitches in his previous start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Collins said he likely would have left Matz in to start the ninth if he had a no-hitter intact. RHP Addison Reed and RHP Gabriel Ynoa finished the combined four-hitter. Matz is the first Mets pitcher to carry a no-hitter into the eighth since LHP Johan Santana no-hit the St. Louis Cardinals on June 1, 2012. The win was just the second in the last 14 starts for Matz, who is 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts this season.

RHP Bartolo Colon will again attempt to join the fraternity of pitchers who have beaten all 30 major league clubs when he takes the mound Monday night for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Colon also opposed the Diamondbacks in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he didn't factor into the decision after giving up one run, seven hits and one walk while striking out eight in seven innings as the Mets fell to the Diamondbacks 3-2 in 12 innings. The Diamondbacks are the only team that Colon has never beaten in his career, which began in 1997 -- the year before the Diamondbacks played their first game. He is trying to become the 18th pitcher to beat all 30 teams and the third to achieve the feat this season after Chicago Cubs RHP John Lackey and Washington Nationals RHP Max Scherzer. Colon is 0-1 with a 3.20 ERA in three career starts against the Diamondbacks.

2B Neil Walker remained as hot as the weather Sunday afternoon, when his solo homer in the fourth inning proved to be the winning run in the Mets' 5-1 victory over the Padres. The homer was the 21st of the season for Walker, who is two shy of his career high set while he was playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014. Walker finished 1-for-4 on Sunday and is batting .444 (32-for-72) with five homers and 13 RBIs dating to July 27, a stretch in which he has lifted his overall average from .237 to .275. He has 53 RBIs in 108 games this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained left patella tendon) is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Wednesday. Cabrera has been on the disabled list since Aug. 2, retroactive to Aug. 1, with an injury he suffered while rounding third base on July 31. He could return to the Mets during a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants that runs from Thursday through next Sunday. That would fit within the timeframe the Mets established when Cabrera was injured as well as roughly match the time Cabrera missed with a similar injury during spring training, when he was sat out 2 1/2 weeks of Grapefruit League action. Cabrera is batting .255 with 13 homers and 33 RBIs in 100 games this season.