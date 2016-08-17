RHP Gabriel Ynoa was given a day off after pitching consecutive days in relief, his first two days in the majors after joining the Mets on Saturday. Primarily a starter in his seven minor league seasons, Ynoa, 23, had never pitched two days a row in his career. "You have to change a little when you are not used to going in the bullpen," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "You have to approach hitters differently. I'm just glad he's throwing strikes. That's the best part."

RHP Logan Verrett, optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, had a stiff neck the day after he was sent down, manager Terry Collins said. "We sent him to the doctor to see if there was any structural damage, and so far is has turned out there hasn't been any." Verrett went 3-8 with a 5.36 ERA in 30 games, 12 starts, joining the rotation when RHP Matt Harvey (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list July 6. He gave up eight runs and six hits in an 8-6 loss to San Diego on Friday.

LHP Steven Matz beat San Diego on Sunday and is 2-2 with a 2.87 ERA in his last five starts while managing his way through a bone spur that has caused him to shorten or defer his between-start throwing sessions. "He is at a stage in his career when he understands there are nights he is not going to feel very good and you have to still pitch," manager Terry Collins said. "That's one of the things he has really learned to do in the last month. After the bone spur was discovered, he had outings where he just didn't feel very good. He struggled with his command and with his release point. Waiting for it to hurt. Now he realizes he can get through it and he has stepped up and said, 'I have to go pitch and I have to make pitches.'"

LF Yoenis Cespedes (quadriceps) is expected to miss the three-game Arizona series before joining the team in San Francisco for a four-game series that begins Thursday. Cespedes was 0-for-3 with an RBI groundout as the designated hitter at Class A St. Lucie on Monday, his first rehab game. "It was good to get back on the field again," Cespedes said in a statement. He is expected to play in the field the next two days at St. Lucie being joining the Mets on the West Coast. Cespedes is hitting .289/.362/.548 with 22 homers and 59 RBIs in 94 games. The Mets are 4-8 in his absence.

OF Yoenis Cespedes played seven innings in left field for Class A Port St. Lucie on Tuesday. "I feel perfect," Cespedes said through a team official. "I'm going to play nine innings in left field tomorrow for St. Lucie and then hopefully join the team in San Francisco." Cespedes has been on the disabled list since Aug. 4 with a strained right quad.

RHP Bartolo Colon failed twice this season in his attempts to beat Arizona, the only team he has not beaten in his 19-year career. He took the loss Monday after giving up nine hits and five runs (two earned). He gave up two runs in a no-decision when the teams met in Citi Field last Wednesday. "I don't know that it was so much of a challenge for me, but I think they also get the advantage of being able to make adjustments from playing us," Colon said. Three months after hitting his first career homer, Colon received his first career walk on a 3-2 pitch in the fourth inning. "That surprised me as well," Colon said. "I don't know why that pitcher didn't strike me out. He could have. I really couldn't do much more at that point. My wrist has been bothering me a little bit."

2B Neil Walker was 3-for-5 with two singles and his 22nd homer while on high alert as his wife is due to deliver their first child, a girl, shortly. The original due date was Tuesday. "I'll pretty much have my phone on me everywhere but second base," Walker said before the game. Walker is hitting .455 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 19 games since July 27. "Right now, he's a huge, huge piece of our lineup," manager Terry Collins said. With the impending birth, "you try to bottle up those three hours any way you can," Walker said. "In between at-bats, I'll shoot in here just to check my phone and make sure nothing is going on. "

2B Neil Walker was a late scratch Tuesday with lower back stiffness.

OF Justin Ruggiano (left hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, going 1-for-3. He has been sidelined since Aug. 2.