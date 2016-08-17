3B T.J. Rivera, a late lineup addition after 2B Neil Walker was scratched with lower back stiffness, excelled at the plate but struggled in the field Tuesday. Rivera finished 4-for-4 and scored a pair of runs but also committed two errors and surrendered an infield single to Jean Segura when he held the ball too long before throwing to first. "One of the things they told me is he barrels the ball," manager Terry Collins said of Rivera, who made his major league debut Aug. 10. "He's trying to get his feet under him. The game's faster here. He just has to slow it down. He'll get it."

RHP Noah Syndergaard pitched into the sixth inning but ultimately saw his outing cut short due to T.J. Rivera's rough sixth inning at third base. Two errors and an infield single to Rivera -- originally called an out but reversed on replay -- helped extend Syndergaard past 110 pitches and caused him to depart after 5 2/3 innings. Syndergaard was solid as he ended a three-game personal losing streak, holding the Diamondbacks to four runs, two earned, on seven hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Syndergaard also chipped in offensively, hitting his third home run of the year the fifth inning. "I watched that one a little bit," he said.

OF Yoenis Cespedes played seven innings for Class A St. Lucie on Tuesday, going 0-for-3. "I feel perfect," Cespedes said through a team official. "I'm going to play nine innings in left field tomorrow for St. Lucie and then hopefully join the team in San Francisco." Cespedes has been on the disabled list since Aug. 4 due to a strained right quad.

2B Neil Walker was a late scratch Tuesday because of lower back stiffness. Walker is hitting .455 with two doubles, a triple, six homers, 14 RBIs and 14 runs in his past 19 games dating back to July 27. Walker had appeared in 20 consecutive games. He missed three games in June with a similar ailment.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera played four innings at shortstop Tuesday for Class A St. Lucie, his first game action since straining the patellar tendon in his left knee Aug. 1. "I felt really good," Cabrera said through a team official after going 1-for-3. "I felt comfortable running the bases and in the field." Cabrera said he expects to play seven innings at shortstop on Wednesday.