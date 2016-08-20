RHP Gabriel Ynoa was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the active roster for OF Justin Ruggiano, who was reinstated from the disabled list Thursday. Ynoa recorded a win in his major league debut last Saturday with one scoreless inning, but he subsequently allowed four runs over two innings in his next two outings. He leaves with a 1-0 record and a 12.00 ERA.

RHP Seth Lugo will make an emergency start in place of LHP Steven Matz when the Mets face the Giants on Friday night. Matz had to be scratched because of a sore left shoulder. Lugo will be making his first career start after nine relief appearances. His strength: getting out left-handed hitters, and the Giants started five of them in Thursday's series opener. Lefties are hitting just .130 (3-for-23) against Lugo this season.

LHP Steven Matz was scratched from his scheduled Friday start after experiencing shoulder soreness Thursday. RHP Seth Lugo will make his first major league start in his place. Matz was coming off a near-historic effort when he lost his bid to become just the second Mets pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter Sunday. San Diego SS Alexei Ramirez singled off him with one out in the eighth inning.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (strained right quad) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday, Mets manager Terry Collins confirmed before Thursday's game. Cespedes pronounced himself ready to return to big-league play after going 2-for-3 with a double for Class A St. Lucie on Wednesday. The Mets have gone just 5-9 in his absence.

RHP Jacob deGrom and his manager, Terry Collins, were at a loss for words to explain his 13-hit, eight-run debacle Thursday in a 10-7 loss to the Giants. Both the hits and runs allowed were career worsts for deGrom, who entered the game with the fifth-best ERA in all of baseball, 2.30. His ERA ballooned to 2.73 after the five-inning effort, during which he gave up a three-run home run to Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. DeGrom had only once previously allowed a homer to a pitcher (Chicago Cubs LHP Travis Wood in 2014).

2B Neil Walker (sore lower back) sat out his third consecutive game Thursday night, but he is likely to return for Friday's second game of the series against the Giants. Walker had been one of the Mets' hottest hitters before sustaining the injury, having gone 35-for-77 (.455) in his past 19 games.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained left knee) will be activated off the 15-day disabled list Friday, Mets manager Terry Collins said. Cabrera was eligible to be reinstated for Thursday's series opener at San Francisco, but the Mets decided to give him an extra day off after a cross-country flight from Florida, where he had been playing injury-rehab games. Cabrera has missed the past 17 games.

OF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) was activated off the 15-day disabled list Thursday and immediately inserted into the Mets' starting lineup for the series opener against the Giants. He responded with a grand slam, the second of his career, in his second at-bat against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. Ruggiano also singled twice in the game. He was playing for just the fourth time for the Mets since being signed on July 30.