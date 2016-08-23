FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
August 24, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF T.J. Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Rivera, 27, enjoyed success in his brief stint with New York, going 11-for-31 with three RBIs in nine games this season.

RHP Robert Gsellman was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Gsellman, 23, has posted a 1-5 mark and 5.73 ERA in nine starts with Las Vegas.

The New York Mets placed left-hander Steven Matz on the 15-day disabled list Monday with a mild shoulder strain and rotator cuff irritation. The move is retroactive to Aug. 15. Matz, who underwent Tommy John surgery early in his minor-league career, has been dealing with a bone spur in his left elbow since May. The Mets skipped Matz's start on Friday after the 25-year-old admitted to feeling a twinge in side sessions.

2B Neil Walker was placed on the paternity list. Walker's wife will have labor induced on Monday. He is expected to return to the Mets on Friday prior to its series versus Philadelphia.

