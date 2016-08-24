RHP Erik Goeddel is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill the roster spot of injured LHP Jon Niese. Goeddel, 27, was 1-0 with a 4.18 ERA in 28 relief outings for New York earlier this season. In 21 appearances for Las Vegas, he went 1-1 with one save and a 4.94 ERA.

RHP Robert Gsellman was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Steven Matz on the roster and won in his big league debut Tuesday night, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of the injured Jon Niese. Gsellman was 1-5 with a 5.73 ERA in 48 2/3 innings for the 51s, who play in one of the best hitters' parks in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. The 23-year-old Gsellman could take Niese's place in the rotation if a DL stint is needed.

LHP Steven Matz (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day DL Monday night. Matz hasn't pitched since Aug. 14, when he threw 7 1/3 no-hit innings in a win over San Diego before Alexei Ramirez broke it up with a single. Matz, who missed his start Friday night in San Francisco because of discomfort, has been pitching with a bone spur for the last two months.

RHP Jacob deGrom gets the start Wednesday night when New York continues its series in St. Louis. deGrom is coming off perhaps the worst start of his career, giving up 13 hits and eight runs in five innings Thursday night as he lost 10-7 in San Francisco. In his career against the Cardinals, deGrom is 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA in two starts, losing his only outing at Busch Stadium.

2B Neil Walker went on the paternity leave list Tuesday, and his wife gave birth to a girl, Nora. Walker is batting .278 with 22 homers and 54 RBIs in 111 games, ranking only behind LF Yoenis Cespedes on the club in homers. Walker is likely to return Friday night when the Mets open a homestand against Philadelphia.

LHP Jonathon Niese (left knee) departed after four batters Tuesday night and could wind up on the DL, according to manager Terry Collins.