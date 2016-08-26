RHP Seth Lugo was forced out of Thursday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals prior to the bottom of the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury. While warming up for the inning, Lugo appeared to pull up short after a pitch and started stretching his leg. Manager Terry Collins and a trainer came out to examine Lugo at the behest of catcher Rene Rivera and the rookie right-hander was removed shortly thereafter. Lugo left with a 7-0 lead and was in line for his first career win. He allowed only two hits and three walks while striking out five.