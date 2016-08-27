INF T.J. Rivera was sent back to Triple-A Las Vegas Friday.

INF T.J. Rivera was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. Rivera went 0-for-4 in two games over spent three days with the Mets while 2B Neil Walker was on paternity leave. It was the second trip to the majors this season for Rivera, who was previously with the Mets from Aug. 10 through Aug. 19. Rivera is batting .314 with three RBIs in 11 games. He is batting .347 with 11 homers and 81 RBIs in 99 games for Las Vegas.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will look to build off his best start in weeks on Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Syndergaard earned the win last Sunday, when he allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out six over eight shutout innings as the Mets beat the San Francisco Giants, 2-0. It was the second time Syndergaard has thrown eight shutout innings in 48 big league starts as well as the longest start for Syndergaard since he threw a career-high 8 1/3 innings in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 21. He went 3-5 with a 4.09 ERA in his 10 subsequent starts. Syndergaard is 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA in three career starts against the Phillies.

RHP Jacob deGrom will have his next turn in the rotation skipped. DeGrom, who was scheduled to start Monday, has given up 13 runs over just 9 2/3 innings in losing his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA has risen from 2.29 to 2.96. General manager Sandy Alderson said Friday the club is hopeful a little rest will help deGrom, who has benefited from a mini-shutdown in each of the last two years. DeGrom went on the disabled list in August 2014 and recorded a 2.25 ERA in his final six starts. Last season, deGrom was skipped in the rotation in mid-September and responded by giving up one run over 10 innings in his final two regular season starts. Manager Terry Collins said the Mets don't know yet who will take deGrom's spot on Monday. DeGrom is 7-7 in 23 starts this season and has struck out 137 batters over 143 innings.

2B Neil Walker (paternity leave) returned to the Mets on Friday, when he went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in a 9-4 win over the Phillies. Walker missed the Mets' three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals to be with his wife, who gave birth to the couple's first child, a girl, on Tuesday. He has played in just three of the Mets' last 10 games due to the paternity leave and a sore back that forced him to miss four straight games from Aug. 16-19. Walker, who coaxed a nine-pitch walk immediately before INF Wilmer Flores hit a grand slam, is batting .279 with 22 homers and 54 RBIs in 112 games.

OF Justin Ruggiano (left shoulder) left after five innings Friday night, when the Mets beat the Phillies, 9-4. Manager Terry Collins said Ruggiano, who originally hurt his left shoulder while making a diving catch during his debut with the Mets on July 30, aggravated the shoulder while taking a swing during his final at-bat in the fourth inning. Collins said Ruggiano told him he felt a "sharp pain" during the swing and had a hard time lifting his arm. Ruggiano is expected to see team doctors on Saturday. Ruggiano, who was on the disabled list from Aug. 2 through Aug. 18 due to a left hamstring strain, went 0-for-2 Saturday and is batting .350 with two homers and six RBIs in eight games with the Mets and .286 with two homers and seven RBIs in nine games in the majors this season between the Mets and Rangers.