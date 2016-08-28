IF T.J. Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday. Rivera was optioned to Las Vegas when 2B Neil Walker returned from paternity leave Friday but never left New York.

INF T.J. Rivera returned to the Mets before he even left New York. Rivera was "recalled" from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday to replace injured OF Justin Ruggiano on the active roster. The promotion came just one day after Rivera was optioned to Las Vegas, but Rivera, a New York native, had yet to depart for Las Vegas before getting the call back to the majors. While all of Rivera's playing time with the Mets this season has come at second base or third base, manager Terry Collins said Rivera will begin working out in the outfield in hopes of giving the Mets another option with Ruggiano out. This is the third promotion this season for Rivera, who was 0-for-4 in two games earlier this week while 2B Neil Walker was on paternity leave. Rivera is batting .314 with three RBIs in 11 games for the Mets.

RHP Robert Gsellman will make his first major league start Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. It will be the second major league appearance for Gsellman, who won his debut on Tuesday by throwing 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in the Mets' 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Gsellman entered in the first inning for injured LHP Jonathon Niese and is filling the rotation spot occupied by Niese, who is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing left knee surgery Thursday. Gsellman is the second Mets pitcher this season to earn a win in relief in his major league debut and the eighth pitcher to do so in franchise history. He is also only the second pitcher since 1900 to earn a win in his major league debut after entering as a reliever in the first inning. RHP John Montefusco threw nine innings of relief in winning his debut on Sept. 3, 1974.

RF Jay Bruce did not play Saturday, when the Mets routed the Phillies. 12-1. While Bruce has been battling a right calf cramp this week, manager Terry Collins said the day off Saturday was more of the mental health variety. Bruce went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Friday's 9-4 win over the Phillies and is batting just .160 with two homers and six RBIs in 22 games for the Mets since he was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 1. He led the NL with 80 RBIs at the time of the trade. Overall this season, Bruce is batting .246 with 27 homers and 66 RBIs in 119 games.

OF Justin Ruggiano (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. It is the second disabled list stint this month for Ruggiano, who was on the 15-day disabled list from Aug. 2 through Aug. 18 due to a strained left hamstring. Ruggiano was injured while taking a swing during the fourth inning of Friday's 9-4 win over the Phillies. Manager Terry Collins said Friday night that Ruggiano has been battling a sore shoulder since he landed on it while diving for a ball on July 30 and that he could not lift his arm over his head following the swing on Friday. On Saturday, Collins indicated the injury could be a serious one for Ruggiano, who had become the Mets' starting center fielder against left-handed hitters. Ruggiano is batting .350 with two homers and six RBIs in eight games with the Mets and .286 with two homers and seven RBIs in nine games in the majors this season between the Mets and Rangers.