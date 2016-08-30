RHP Seth Lugo will look to continue his surprisingly effective work as a starting pitcher Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the second game of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. This will be the third major league start for Lugo, who earned his first career win last Thursday, when he allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out five over five shutout innings as the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 10-6. Lugo, who recorded a 6.50 ERA in 21 games (14 starts) at Triple-A Las Vegas this season, has allowed three runs over 11 2/3 innings in two starts since replacing the demoted RHP Logan Verrett in the rotation. In his only career appearance against the Marlins on July 23, Lugo allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings of relief in the Mets’ 7-2 loss.

INF T.J. Rivera was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday. The transaction completes Rivera’s third -- and briefest -- stint with the Mets this month. Rivera was recalled from Las Vegas on Saturday and went 0-for-3 in two games. He was previously with the Mets from Aug. 10 through Aug. 19 and Aug. 23 through Aug. 26. Rivera is batting .289 with three RBIs in 13 games for the Mets and .347 with 11 homers and 81 RBIs in 99 games for Las Vegas.

LF Yoenis Cespedes returned to the lineup with a flourish Monday, when he went 3-for-5 with the game-winning homer in the bottom of the 10th inning of the Mets’ 2-1 victory over the Marlins. Cespedes didn’t play Sunday due to a sore right quad, an injury he has been battling since early July. Manager Terry Collins indicated Monday night that Cespedes, who was on the disabled list from Aug. 4 through Aug. 19 due to the ailment, isn’t at 100 percent and that he’ll have to be monitored the rest of the season. Cespedes, who the only Mets player with multiple hits on Monday, is batting .299 with 27 homers and 68 RBIs, including .389 with five homers and nine RBIs in nine games since returning from the disabled list.

RHP Rafael Montero was recalled from Double-A Binghamton on Monday, when he made his first major league start in 16 months and didn’t factor into the decision after allowing two hits and six walks while striking out three over five scoreless innings in the Mets’ 2-1, 10-inning win over the Marlins. Montero had just one 1-2-3 inning but stranded seven runners on base, including three in scoring position and one at third base. The start was likely just a one-time thing for Montero, who pitched in place of RHP Jacob deGrom after the struggling deGrom had his turn skipped. Montero, who hadn’t started for the Mets since April 28, 2015, is 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA in three games for the Mets this season and 8-8 with a 5.15 ERA in 24 starts between Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas.

2B Neil Walker (back) was not in the starting lineup. Walker, who missed Sunday’s game, has sat out six of the last 13 games due to his stiff back.

2B Neil Walker (back) missed his second straight game Monday, when the Mets beat the Marlins, 2-1, in 10 innings. Walker has sat out nine of the Mets’ last 13 games -- six due to his back injury and three following the birth of his daughter last week. He is day-to-day. Walker is batting .282 with 23 homers and 55 RBIs in 113 games this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left knee) was not in the starting lineup on Monday. Cabrera, who was named the National League Player of the Week after hitting .545 with three homers and eight RBIs in six contests, departed Sunday’s game shortly after he was injured legging out a bunt single in the first inning.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left knee) did not start Monday but struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 2-1, 10-inning win over the Marlins. The pinch-hitting appearance is an indication Cabrera -- who earned National League Player of the Week honors Monday after hitting .545 with three homers and eight RBIs in six games -- could be ready to return to the lineup on Tuesday. Cabrera was injured when he ducked to avoid a high throw while legging out an infield single in the first inning of Sunday’s 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. It is the third time since spring training Cabrera has suffered a knee injury. Cabrera was out from Aug. 1 through Aug. 18 due to a strained patella tendon in his left knee. He was also sidelined for about three weeks during Grapefruit League play due to a similar ailment. Cabrera is batting .270 with 16 homers and 42 RBIs in 110 games this season.