RHP Logan Verrett was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. This is the third trip to the majors this season for Verrett, who will likely be used in a long-relief role after going 0-3 with a 7.18 ERA in seven starts prior to his most recent demotion to Las Vegas on Aug. 13. Verrett went 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts at Las Vegas and is 3-8 with a 5.36 ERA in 30 games (12 starts) for the Mets.

LHP Steven Matz (left shoulder tightness) will not come off the disabled list as planned on Thursday. Matz, who has been on the DL since Aug. 23 (retroactive to Aug. 15), was scheduled to start Thursday's series finale against the Marlins but felt stiffness in his shoulder while playing catch Monday. He is expected to take a couple days off before trying to resume a throwing program. Manager Terry Collins said he hopes Matz will be able to pitch for the Mets at some point next week. Matz is 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts this season.

RHP Rafael Montero was optioned to Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday, one day after he threw five shutout innings in his first major league start in 16 months. With LHP Steven Matz battling a sore shoulder and the Mets having a just three off days in the final five weeks. Montero is a candidate to be recalled to the Mets again once rosters expand after Sept. 1. Montero, whose start Monday was his first for the Mets since April 28, 2015, is 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA in three games for the Mets this season and 8-8 with a 5.15 ERA in 24 starts between Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win his third consecutive start Wednesday when he faces the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Colon earned the victory last Friday, when he gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings as the Mets beat the Phillies, 9-4. The 43-year-old veteran blanked the Phillies on two hits until the eighth, when he gave up hits to each of the four batters he faced, all of whom came around to score. He will be looking for his first three-start winning streak since he won four straight from Aug. 26-Sept. 10, 2015. Colon is 7-4 with a 2.85 ERA in 12 career starts against the Marlins.

2B Neil Walker (back) missed his third straight game Tuesday, when the Mets beat the Marlins, 7-4. Walker has played in just four of the Mets' past 14 games. He has sat out seven times due to his back injury and three times after his daughter was born last week. Manager Terry Collins said he was hopeful Walker would be able to play Wednesday but admitted he is worried Walker will not be 100 percent again this season. The New York Daily News reported later Tuesday the Mets are concerned that Walker may have a condition that will hamper him the rest of his career. Collins declined to discuss the story following Tuesday's game. Walker is batting .282 with 23 homers and 55 RBIs in 113 games this season.