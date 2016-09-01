RHP Fernando Salas was acquired by the Mets on Wednesday in a trade that sent RHP Erik Manoah to the Angels.

RHP Jeurys Familia recorded his team-record 44th save Wednesday night, when he threw a perfect ninth inning to close out the Mets' 5-2 win over the Marlins. Familia, who had 43 saves last season, broke a record he previously shared with Armando Benitez, who recorded 43 saves in 2001. He also leads the majors in saves this season. Familia is 2-3 with a 2.60 ERA in 64 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom will hope a little rest does him some good when he takes the mound Thursday against the Marlins at Citi Field. DeGrom last pitched on Aug. 24, when he took the loss after giving up five runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out three over 4 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Cardinals, 8-1. It was the second straight poor start for deGrom, who gave up 13 runs over 9 2/3 innings in that span as his ERA rose from 2.29 to 2.96. The Mets skipped his next turn, scheduled for Monday, in hopes that a mini-shutdown would have the same effect as the last two years. DeGrom recorded a 2.25 ERA in his final six starts of 2014 following a brief stint on the disabled list and allowed one run over his final two starts, a stretch of 10 innings, after being skipped in the rotation last September. He is 4-2 with a 3.40 ERA in nine career starts against the Marlins, whom deGrom has faced more than any other team.

2B Neil Walker is likely done for the year and is probably headed for immediate back surgery, manager Terry Collins said Wednesday night.

OF Justin Ruggiano (left shoulder strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday. The transaction, which makes room on the 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Fernando Salas, ends the season for Ruggiano, who aggravated an existing injury while taking a swing last Friday. Ruggiano was initially injured while trying to make a diving catch during his Mets debut on July 30. He hit .350 with two homers and six RBIs in eight games for the Mets, who signed him as a free agent on July 30, and .286 with two homers and seven RBIs in nine games between the Mets and the Rangers.