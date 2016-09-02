RHP Gabriel Ynoa was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. It is the second trip to the majors this season for Ynoa, who was with the Mets from Aug. 13-17. He earned the win in his major league debut Aug. 13 and went 1-0 with a 12.00 ERA in three games overall. Ynoa will likely serve as a long reliever and potential spot starter for the Mets down the stretch. He went 12-5 with a 3.97 ERA in 25 starts this season for Las Vegas.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will look to continue his recent dominance on Friday when he faces the Nationals at Citi Field. Syndergaard earned the victory last Saturday, when he allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings as the Mets beat the Phillies, 12-1. Syndergaard has won his last three starts overall after winning just three of 11 starts from June 8 through Aug. 11. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA in six career starts against the Nationals.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (sore right quad) did not start Thursday but struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 6-4 loss to the Marlins. Manager Terry Collins said before the game that he did not want Cespedes, who spent 15 days on the disabled list in August due to a right quad injury that has bothered him since early July, playing after heavy rains earlier Thursday created damp conditions at Citi Field. Cespedes also sat out Sunday’s game against the Phillies and will likely require occasional days off down the stretch. He is batting .297 with 27 homers and 68 RBIs in 106 games this season.

INF/OF Ty Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, and he lined out as a pinch hitter in the Mets’ 6-4 loss to the Marlins. This is the fourth trip to the majors this season for Kelly, who was previously with the club from May 23-June 9, June 16-21 and Aug. 2-18. He could see some playing time at second base with 2B Neil Walker expected to undergo season-ending back surgery. Kelly batted .328 with two homers and 35 RBIs in 81 games for Las Vegas and is batting .245 with one homer and six RBIs in 24 games with the Mets.

OF Michael Conforto was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, when he started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a double in the Mets’ 6-4 loss to the Marlins. This is the third trip to the majors this season for Conforto, who was the Mets’ Opening Day designated hitter against the Royals. He apparently cemented himself as a middle-of-the-order centerpiece by hitting .365 with four homers and 18 RBIs through April 30 but hit just .161 with seven homers and 15 RBIs over his next 192 at-bats with the Mets. Conforto was sent to Las Vegas on June 26 and again on Aug. 12. In his most recent trip to Las Vegas, Conforto hit a robust .493 with six homers and 13 RBIs over 17 games. He batted .422 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 33 games overall at Las Vegas and is batting .219 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs in 85 games with the Mets.

C Kevin Plawecki was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. This is the second trip to the majors this season for Plawecki, who made the Mets’ Opening Day roster as the backup catcher before being sent to Las Vegas on June 21. While Plawecki was the Mets’ starter when C Travis d‘Arnaud spent nearly two months on the disabled earlier in the season, he will likely serve as the third-stringer now behind d‘Arnaud and C Rene Rivera, who are in a 60/40 timeshare. Plawecki batted .300 with eight homers and 40 RBIs in 55 games at Las Vegas and is batting .194 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 41 games with the Mets.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (sore left knee) did not start Thursday but hit a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 6-4 loss to the Marlins. Manager Terry Collins said before the game he did not want Cabrera, who was out from Aug. 1-18 due to a left patellar tendon injury that has been bothering him all season, playing after heavy rains earlier Thursday created damp conditions at Citi Field. Cabrera aggravated the injury while beating out an infield hit Sunday and started only two of the four games against the Marlins. He is batting .272 with 18 homers and 46 RBIs in 113 games overall this season but is hitting a robust .419 with five homers and 13 RBIs in 13 games since coming off the disabled list.