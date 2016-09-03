RHP Robert Gsellman will make his second career start and third major league appearance on Saturday night when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Gsellman took the loss last Sunday when he allowed four runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out five in six innings as the Mets fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1. He allowed just one run in the first six innings before all three batters he faced in the seventh reached base and scored. Gsellman, who is occupying the rotation spot of injured LHP Jonathon Niese, has never faced the Nationals.

LHP Steven Matz (left shoulder) is expected to resume throwing Monday at the Mets' spring training complex in Florida. Matz, who was placed on the disabled list Aug. 23 (retroactive to Aug. 15), was scheduled to be activated on Thursday but felt soreness while playing catch Monday. The Mets and Matz are both hopeful he'll return to the rotation this season. Matz is 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts this season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard continued his recent run of impressive pitching but took the hard-luck loss Friday night when he allowed two runs, three hits and one walk while striking out four in seven innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 4-1. Syndergaard, who threw 15 scoreless innings in his previous two starts, has given up three or fewer hits while pitching at least seven innings in each of his last three starts, a stretch in which he has allowed just 12 baserunners in 22 innings. Overall this season, Syndergaard is 12-8 with a 2.56 ERA in 27 games (26 starts). He ranks fourth in the National League with 188 strikeouts.

RHP Jacob deGrom (sore right forearm) will likely miss his next start. DeGrom, who was seen motioning to trainer Ray Ramirez after he exited his start Thursday night, underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed no structural damage. He was prescribed medication and will not throw again until the discomfort subsides. DeGrom said he was not too concerned when he underwent the test and believes the soreness was caused by him dragging his arm in his delivery during his last three starts, a stretch in which he went 0-3 with a 9.82 ERA. Overall this season, deGrom is 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA in 24 starts.