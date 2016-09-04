RHP Seth Lugo will look to continue his strong work as a member of the Mets' starting rotation Sunday night, when he takes the mound in the finale of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Lugo won his second straight start last Tuesday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings as the Mets beat the Miami Marlins, 7-4. In three starts since joining the rotation in place of ineffective RHP Steven Matz on Aug. 19, Lugo is 2-1 with a 2.55 ERA while allowing just 19 baserunners (14 hits and five walks) in 17 1/3 innings. Lugo threw two scoreless innings of relief in his lone previous appearance against the Nationals on July 8.

1B Lucas Duda (back) may not be done for the season after all. Duda, who has been on the disabled list since May 23 (retroactive to May 21) with a stress fracture in his lower back, was believed to have lost any chance of returning in 2016 when he was shut down for a month in early August. But ESPNNewYork.com reported Saturday that Duda has begun hitting soft toss and is expected to progress to full batting practice soon, which could give him a chance to return before the end of the regular season. Duda is batting .231 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 39 games.

RHP Rafael Montero will likely start for the Mets on Tuesday night, barring any postponements before then. Montero, who allowed three runs over 1 1/3 innings for Double-A Binghamton on Saturday night, would occupy the rotation spot usually held by RHP Jacob deGrom, who is expected to miss at least one start due to a sore right forearm. However, should tropical storm Hermine force Sunday's game to be postponed, the Mets would likely push RHP Seth Lugo and RHP Bartolo Colon, their scheduled starters for Sunday and Monday, back a day apiece and have RHP Noah Syndergaard, who started Friday, start on normal rest on Wednesday. Montero made his season debut last Monday, when he threw five shutout innings in his first major league start since April 2015. He went 8-9 with a 5.30 ERA in 25 starts this season between Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas.

OF Curtis Granderson produced a rare clutch hit Saturday night, when he stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the third inning and hit a two-run single to give the Mets the lead for good in a 3-1 win over the Nationals. The hit was Granderson's first in his last 23 at-bats with runners in scoring position dating to July 24. It was also the first time Granderson collected an RBI with anything other than a homer or a sacrifice fly since July 6. Granderson finished 1-for-4 Saturday and is batting .221 with 22 homers and 40 RBIs in a team-high 126 games this season.