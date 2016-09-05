RHP Seth Lugo continued his unexpected emergence Sunday night, when he won his third straight start by allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out four over a career-high seven innings as the Mets beat the Nationals, 5-1. Lugo wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the first and retired 11 in a row between the second and the fifth and 17 of the final 19 batters he faced overall. He is 3-1 with a 2.19 ERA in four starts since replacing injured LHP Steven Matz in the rotation. Overall this season, Lugo is 3-2 with a 2.38 ERA in 13 games for the Mets.

RHP Jacob deGrom (sore right forearm) is likely to miss at least two starts, manager Terry Collins said Sunday.

RHP Jacob deGrom (right forearm) will likely miss at least two starts. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday that deGrom, who has already been scratched from his next scheduled start on Tuesday against the Reds, is still taking medication to reduce the inflammation in his forearm and would not begin a throwing program until at least Wednesday. Such a schedule would leave deGrom little time to prepare for his start, which could come up Sunday or Monday, depending on if the Mets skip his turn with an off-day on Thursday. DeGrom underwent an MRI on Friday after going 0-3 with a 9.82 ERA over his last three starts. He is 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA in 24 starts overall this season.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to achieve a unique milestone Monday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. The 43-year-old Colon enters the game with 158 2/3 innings pitched, which means he is 3 1/3 innings shy of ensuring he qualifies for the ERA title. Only six pitchers age 43 or older have thrown at least 162 innings in a season since 2000. The last pitcher to do it was LHP Jamie Moyer, who threw 162 innings at age 46 in 2009. Colon didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up two runs (one earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out three over seven innings as the Mets beat the Miami Marlins, 5-2. He finished August 3-1 with a 2.61 ERA in six starts, a stretch in which he lowered his overall ERA from 3.58 to 3.35. Colon is 4-1 with a 4.01 ERA in six career starts against the Reds.

OF Curtis Granderson continued to emerge from a long slump Sunday night, when his three RBIs accounted for the Mets' first three runs in a 5-1 win over the Nationals. Granderson finished 1-for-3 on the night but delivered a sacrifice fly in the first and a two-run homer in the third. He is 2-for-7 with two homers and five RBIs in the last two days after batting .176 with six homers and nine RBIs in 26 games in August. Granderson is batting .222 with 23 homers and 43 RBIs in a team-high 127 games this season.