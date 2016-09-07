SS Matt Reynolds, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to the game, had a nightmare travel day Monday. When the Mets arrived at their hotel in Cincinnati at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday morning, Reynolds still was on an airplane. After a cross-country jaunt that took him from Salt Lake City to Boston to Cincinnati, Reynolds managed to get barely an hour of sleep. "I had one cup of coffee," Reynolds said. "I got to the hotel about 9:15 (a.m.), laid in bed for a while then came to the park." Reynolds then went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. "Second time he's been on a red-eye and hit a homer," manager Terry Collins said. "So we're going to keep him on a red-eye."

RHP Rafael Montero was placed on the "taxi squad" Monday and joined the team in Cincinnati. Montero wasn't yet eligible to be recalled on Monday, but he will be prior to starting Tuesday's game against the Reds. "He has to be down 10 days or until the end of (Las Vegas') season," manager Terry Collins said. "Today counts as the day, so he has to be taxi squad."

RHP Bartolo Colon pitched six shutout innings on Monday afternoon, allowing only five hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Cincinnati had runners on first and second with no outs in the third, but Colon retired the next three batters in succession. "We had a man on the mound today," manager Terry Collins said. "Nothing fazes him. Gave us what he always does, quality innings. He's an amazing guy. Every fifth day, he takes the baseball. We don't have to worry about pitch counts. He's been a tremendous addition to the staff."

RF Jay Bruce played in Cincinnati for the first time since being traded by the Reds, who honored Bruce and his wife, Hannah, in a pregame ceremony. Bruce played eight seasons in Cincinnati, where the three-time All-Star ranks among the franchise's leaders in homers, RBIs and appearances. He is the Reds' all-time leader in games played in right field with 1,167. Bruce went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Monday. He received a standing ovation from fans in right field in the first inning and was well-received prior to each of his at-bats. "It was a bit odd, coming over to the visiting side for the first time," Bruce said.