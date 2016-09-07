RHP Erik Goeddel was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. He has stranded 13 of 15 inherited runners. Right-handers are batting .240 against him, lefties just .179. In 29 appearances for the Mets, Goeddel has gone 1-0 with a 4.55 ERA. He was 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 24 appearances at Las Vegas, including one start.

INF T.J. Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. Rivera won the Pacific Coast League batting title with a .353 average, edging Brandon Nimmo, who also was recalled by the Mets on Tuesday. Rivera has produced a .289/.282/.342 slash line in 13 games this season with the Mets.

INF Gavin Cecchini had his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. He is looking to make his major league debut. Cecchini was the 12th overall pick in the 2012 draft from a Louisiana high school. He hit .325 with 27 doubles, eight homers and 55 RBIs in 117 games with Las Vegas this year.

LHP Josh Edgin was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, and he retired one batter during the fifth inning at Cincinnati. Edgin missed all of 2015 after Tommy John surgery. He didn't allow a run in four of his five previous appearances with the Mets this season, but he gave up four earned runs in his other outing. Edgin was 2-2 with a 3.11 ERA in 43 appearances, including three starts, combined at Class A St. Lucie and Las Vegas.

RHP Rafael Montero was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to start the Tuesday game at Cincinnati. Montero allowed three runs on three hits, walked four and fanned four in 4 1/3 innings. "He needs to stop walking people," manager Terry Collins said. "That gets him into trouble. He's pitching to the edges, just missing." Montero will remain in the rotation for now, Collins indicated.

INF Eric Campbell was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday for his fourth stint this season with the Mets. He made the team's Opening Day roster before being optioned on April 13. At Triple-A, Campbell batted .301 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 47 RBIs in 83 games. In 30 games for the Mets, Campbell hit just .159.

OF Brandon Nimmo was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday for his fourth stint this season with the Mets. He batted .352 with 25 doubles, eight triples, 11 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .423 on-base percentage in 97 games with Las Vegas. Nimmo set career highs in doubles, home runs, RBIs and hits. With the Mets, Nimmo has a .237/.297/.585 slash line in 20 games.

INF Neil Walker was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday. Walker is out for the season after recently undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back.