OF Tim Tebow signed a minor league deal with the Mets and will report to the one-month instructional league in Port. St. Lucie, Fla.

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) is scheduled to throw off a mound Saturday.

1B Lucas Duda (back) will take batting practice against live pitching Saturday.

RHP Jacob deGrom threw on flat ground before Friday's game for the first time since his forearm inflammation caused the Mets to shut him down.

2B Neil Walker, out for the season, underwent surgery Thursday in New York on the herniated disk in his lower back.